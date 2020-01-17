OnePlus announces exciting offers on OnePlus 7T Pro and 7T as well as the OnePlus TV 55Q1 and 55Q1 Pro as part of the Republic Day 2020 celebrations

OnePlus has joined the Republic Day celebrations and has announced a host of exciting offers in the run up to it. The Chinese company also announced they will be part of the Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 as well while the offers and discounts will also be applicable on its device available from both the OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in as well as its partner retail channels, again both offline and online.

OnePlus said both its smartphones and the newly launched smart TV range will be available at discounted rates starting January 18, 2020 till January 26, 2020.

Here is all that OnePlus is offering as part of its Republic Day sale event.

If it is the OnePlus 7 Pro or the OnePlus 7T that you are looking to buy, here are the benefits you can look forward to:

No-cost EMI on all popular banks though the maximum pay-back time is going to be 12 months. Offer can be availed from both online as well as experience stores.

There is a maximum cashback offer of up to INR 3000 for the taking on EMI transactions at both OnePlus channel and partner stores if you are using a SBI card. For users of a credit card from any other bank, the max discount is going to be INR 1500 on Amazon

You will also be eligible to win a OnePlus Bullets Wireless V1 completely free if you are opting for the OnePlus 7 Pro. Buyers of the OnePlus 7T have the chance to win Bullets Wireless V2 completely free. Offer is valid as long as the purchase is made from OnePlus Experience Stores.

Amazon is offering a cashback of INR 2000 on OnePlus 7T Pro if the purchase is made through Amazon Pay.

Buyers of the OnePlus TV 55Q1 and 55Q1 Pro are eligible for the following offers:

Amazon is offering a cashback of INR 10,000 on 55Q1 and INR 15,000 on 55Q1 Pro.

No-cost EMI on all popular banks though the maximum loan repayment time will be capped at 12 months.

Amazon is also offering additional exchange offer of up to INR 3000.

Amazon and Reliance Digital are offering extended warranty of 1 year on the panel as well as free subscription of Eros Now Pro.

SBI is offering cashback of INR 5000 on purchase of the 55Q1 and INR 6000 on the 55Q1 Pro if the purchase is made using its credit card and from Reliance Digital.

Reliance Digital is offering no-cost EMI on all popular banks for up to 6 months.

Bajaj Finance is offering zero down payment offer on OnePlus TV, 8/0 on OnePlus TV 55Q1, and 10/0 on OnePlus TV 55Q1 Pro.

You also have the chance to win the OnePlus backpack on purchase of the 55Q1 and Bullets Wireless V2 free on purchase of 55Q1 Pro at OnePlus Experience Stores (Purchases made from Amazon through QR Codes).

The festivities do not stop here as there sure are more for the taking. For instance, members of the Red Cable Club have the chance to win OnePlus phone and TV vouchers worth INR 5000. All they need to do is participate in the Surprise Rewards contest which they can access via their account on the system settings app and community app.

Then there is an exchange offer of up to INR 3000 applicable to both members and non-members for purchases made at Amazon and OnePlus Experience Stores.

The Amazon Great Indian Sale starts January 19, 2020 and will run through January 22, 2020. The sale starts a day earlier, January 18 for Amazon Prime members.