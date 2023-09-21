OnePlus Announces Android 14 Beta Update for Select Phones in India

In a recent announcement, OnePlus has confirmed the rollout of the Android 14-based beta version for several of its smartphones available in the Indian market. This move comes as part of the brand’s commitment to providing its users with the latest software updates and enhancing the overall user experience.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus is set to introduce the new Android 14-based beta version to a majority of its smartphones.

The Nord series, a popular choice among Indian consumers, is also included in the update list.

The public beta of Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 has already been rolled out, initially limited to the OnePlus 11. However, this is expected to expand to other models in the coming weeks.

Users of the OnePlus 11 can access the Android 14-based OxygenOS 14 by navigating to Settings > About device > Tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Beta program. It’s essential to ensure that the OnePlus 11 has been updated to the detectable version: CPH2447_13.1.0.590 (EX01) or CPH2447_13.1.0.591 (EX01) before applying for the beta program.

While specific details about other OnePlus phones that will receive the Android 14 update remain undisclosed, there are strong indications that recently launched devices, including the OnePlus Nord CE 3 and Nord 3 Lite, will also receive the update.

What to Expect from Android 14 Beta Update?

The Android 14 beta update promises a slew of new features, improvements, and bug fixes that aim to enhance the overall performance and user experience of OnePlus devices. Users can expect a more intuitive interface, improved security features, and optimizations that ensure smoother and faster device performance.

Conclusion:

OnePlus continues to uphold its reputation for timely software updates and a commitment to user satisfaction. With the Android 14 beta update, OnePlus users in India can look forward to a refreshed and enhanced smartphone experience.

Key Takeaways: