OnePlus announces 4th Edition of its OnePlus Community Sale

OnePlus, the global technology brand, has announced a range of offers as part of its latest OnePlus Community Sale, as an ode to its ever-expanding community in India. Starting 4th June, the OnePlus Community Sale offers can be availed by consumers across India. As part of the sale event, customers can enjoy a series of offers on the entire portfolio of OnePlus products with attractive discounts as well as long-term bank offers.

Embodying its commitment to fostering strong relationships and creating meaningful connections, OnePlus has consistently prioritized its community. The OnePlus Community Sale builds upon the success of previous community-centric initiatives, aiming to strengthen the bond between the brand and its dedicated users while providing them with exciting offers on the entire OnePlus portfolio.

OnePlus Ensemble Offer

To that end, the OnePlus Ensemble is a bundle consisting of OnePlus 11 5G, the OnePlus Pad & Buds Pro 2, which connect seamlessly to one another, thus creating an efficient OnePlus ecosystem. Available from 4th June on OnePlus.in, users can get their hands on the below mentioned products as part of the OnePlus Ensemble:

OnePlus 11 5G – Eternal Green | 16 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 – Arbor Green

OnePlus Pad – Halo Green | 12 GB RAM + 256 GB Storage

As part of the bundle offer, users can avail and instant discount of INR 4000 via ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Cards and OneCard, bringing the price down to INR 1,09,997. Users can also avail up to 24 months of No Cost EMI on Credit and Debit cards from HDFC, SBIC, ICICI, Axis + Citi and OneCard. Offers on OnePlus Flagship Smartphones: OnePlus 11 5G

With its remarkable speed and seamless performance, this state-of-the-art OnePlus 11 5G promises an unparalleled user experience. Effortless imaging capabilities capture stunning visuals with ease, while its modern and elegant design sets a new standard in aesthetics. The OnePlus 11 5G embodies the perfect blend of advanced technology and refined craftsmanship, redefining what it means to be a flagship device in the present era.

Instant discount of INR 1000 on the OnePlus 11 5G, on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in from June 06, 2023 to June June 11, 2023

OneCard Credit Card EMI users can avail of an instant bank discount of INR 1,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 11 5G from June 01, 2023 to June June 11, 2023 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, partner stores and Amazon.in

From June 01, 2023 to June 05, 2023, and from June 12, 2023 to June 30, 2023, you can avail of up to 9 months no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 11 5G when purchasing with major credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores,partner stores and Amazon.in

From June 06, 2023 to June 11, 2023, you can avail of up to 12 months no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 11 5G when purchasing with major credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in.

Up to 24 months low cost EMI on the OnePlus 11 5G, on purchase using major credit cards exclusively on OnePlus.in from June 01 to June 30

Users can also avail additional exchange bonus worth INR 6000 on select 4G devices on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App OnePlus Experience Stores from June 06, 2023 to June June 11, 2023

Exclusively for Red Cable Club members, from June 01, 2023 to June 30, 2023, Red Cable Pro plans will come with a special INR 2000 benefit coupon

From 6th-11th June, a Free Gaming Trigger Bundle worth INR 999 can be availed with purchase of OnePlus 11 (8GB Variant Only)

Moreover, Bajaj Finance customers can purchase the OnePlus 11R 5G with up to 9 months of no-cost EMI available exclusively on OnePlus.in

Users can purchase the OnePlus 11 5G with up to 18 months no cost EMI on ICICI Paper Finance and Bajaj Finance at OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores

OnePlus 11R 5G

Unleash the ultimate powerhouse, the OnePlus 11R 5G. With a powerful chipset, efficient cooling, super-fast charging, and intelligent software, this device redefines what’s possible. Get ready for a new level of performance and capability.

Instant discount of INR 1000 on the OnePlus 11R 5G, on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in from June 06, 2023 to June 11, 2023

OneCard Credit Card EMI users can avail of an instant bank discount of INR 1,000 on the purchase of the OnePlus 11R 5G from June 01, 2023 to June 11, 2023

From June 01, 2023 to June 04, 2023, and from June 12, 2023 to June 30, 2023, you can avail of up to 9 months no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 11R 5G when purchasing with major credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, partner stores and Amazon.in.

From June 05, 2023 to June 11, 2023, you can avail of up to 12 months no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 11R 5G when purchasing with major credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, partner stores and Amazon.in.

Up to 24 months low cost EMI on the OnePlus 11 5G, on purchase using major credit cards exclusively on OnePlus.in from 1st June to 30th June

Additionally, Bajaj Finance customers can purchase the OnePlus 11R 5G with up to 9 months of no-cost EMI available exclusively on OnePlus.in

Users can purchase the OnePlus 11R 5G with up to 18 months no cost EMI on ICICI Paper Finance and Bajaj Finance at OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G boasts the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, the fastest performance in any OnePlus smartphone to date, and a 120 Hz display with improved LTPO technology and Dual Color Calibration.

Enjoy an instant discount of INR 5000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G when you make a purchase using ICICI Bank and OneCard Credit Cards and EMI transactions. This exclusive offer is available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in during two promotional periods: June 01, 2023 to June 03, 2023, and June 12, 2023 to June 30, 2023. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to own the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G at an unbeatable price.

Instant discount of INR 1000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, on purchase through ICICI Bank and OneCard Credit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in from June 04, 2023 to June June 11, 2023

Instant discount of INR 1000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, on purchase through ICICI netbanking transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores,partner stores, and Amazon.in from June 01, 2023 to June 30, 2023

From June 01, 2023 to June 03, 2023, and from June 12, 2023 to June 30, 2023, you can avail of up to 9 months no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G when purchasing with major credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, partner store and Amazon.in.

From June 04, 2023 to June 11, 2023, you can avail of up to 12 months no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G when purchasing with major credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in.

Up to 24 months low cost EMI on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, on purchase using major credit cards exclusively on OnePlus.in from 1st June to 30th June, 2023

Customers can also avail of an exchange discount of INR 10,000 on select 4G devices on the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G from June 04, 2023 to June June 11, 2023

Additionally, OnePlus is offering another temporary price drop of INR 11,000 from June 04, 2023 to June June 11, 2023 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, partner stores and Amazon.in.

Users can purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with up to 6 months no cost EMI on Bajaj Finance Cards available exclusively on OnePlus.in

Users can purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with up to 18 months no cost EMI on ICICI Paper Finance and Bajaj Finance at OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores

During the period of June 4th to June 11th, with the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G on OnePlus.in, users will receive a complimentary 30W Wireless Charger

OnePlus 10T 5G

The OnePlus 10T 5G offers ultimate performance thanks to its combination of a powerful chipset, the largest and most powerful cooling system ever in a OnePlus smartphone, super-fast charging, and much more.

Enjoy an instant discount of INR 5000 on the OnePlus 10T 5G when you make a purchase using ICICI Bank and OneCard Credit Cards and EMI transactions. This exclusive offer is available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in during two promotional periods: June 01, 2023 to June 03, 2023, and June 12, 2023 to June 30, 2023. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to own the OnePlus 10T 5G at an unbeatable price.

Instant discount of INR 1000 on the OnePlus 10T 5G, on purchase through ICICI Bank and OneCard Credit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in from June 04, 2023 to June June 11, 2023

Instant discount of INR 1000 on the OnePlus 10T 5G, on purchase through ICICI netbanking transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, partner stores, and Amazon.in from June 01, 2023 to June 30, 2023

Customers can also avail of an exchange discount of INR 10,000 on select 4G devices on the purchase of the OnePlus 10T 5G from June 04, 2023 to June June 11, 2023

Up to 24 months low cost EMI on the OnePlus 10T 5G, on purchase using major credit cards exclusively on OnePlus.in from 1st June to 30th June, 2023

Additionally, OnePlus is offering another temporary price drop of INR 5,000 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, partner stores, and Amazon.in from June 04, 2023 to June June 11, 2023

From June 01, 2023 to June 03, 2023, and from June 12, 2023 to June 30, 2023, you can avail of up to 9 months no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 10T 5G when purchasing with major credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in.

From June 04, 2023 to June 11, 2023, you can avail of up to 12 months no-cost EMI on the OnePlus 10T 5G when purchasing with major credit cards on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in.

Moreover, users can purchase the OnePlus 10T 5G with up to 6 months no cost EMI on Bajaj Finance Cards available exclusively on OnePlus.in

Users can purchase the OnePlus 10T 5G with up to 18 months no cost EMI on ICICI Paper Finance and Bajaj Finance at OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores

OnePlus 10R 5G

The OnePlus 10R 5G stands out with its exceptional wired charging capabilities, featuring the fastest wired charging ever witnessed in a OnePlus smartphone and ranking among the swiftest wired charging standards in the industry.

Enjoy an instant discount of INR 3000 on the OnePlus 10R 5G when you make a purchase using ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions. This exclusive offer is available on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in during two promotional periods: June 01, 2023 to June 03, 2023, and June 12, 2023 to June 30, 2023.

Instant discount of INR 2000 on the OnePlus 10R 5G, on purchase through ICICI Bank Credit Cards and EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in and partner stores from June 04, 2023 to June June 11, 2023

Instant discount of INR 1000 on the OnePlus 10T 5G, on purchase through ICICI netbanking transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, partner stores and Amazon.in from June 01, 2023 to June 30, 2023

Customers can also avail of an exchange discount of INR 3,000 on select 4G devices on the purchase of the OnePlus 10R 5G from June 04, 2023 to June June 11, 2023

Users can also avail special price coupon worth INR 4000 from 4th- 11th June on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in

Users can purchase the OnePlus 10R 5G with up to 6 months no cost EMI available on all major credit card banks and OneCard through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus experience stores and other offline partner stores from 1st June to 30th June, 2023

Up to 24 months low cost EMI on the OnePlus 10R 5G, on purchase using major credit cards exclusively on OnePlus.in from June 01 to June 30

Moreover, users can purchase the OnePlus 10R 5G with up to 6 months no cost EMI on Bajaj Finance Cards available exclusively on OnePlus.in

Users can purchase the OnePlus 10R 5G with up to 18 months no cost EMI on ICICI Paper Finance and Bajaj Finance at OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores

From June 4th to June 11th, customers who purchase the OnePlus 10 Pro through transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, offline stores, and Amazon.in will be eligible for a special discount of INR 4,000. Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to save on the OnePlus 10 Pro during this limited-time offer

OnePlus Nord Smartphones The OnePlus Nord smartphones offer something for everybody and this year we have welcomed yet another new member to the Nord family – The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. The new addition brings the brand’s signature fast and smooth performance closer to the masses, while elevating key features to better serve its customers. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G packs several firsts for the Nord line up and represents exceptional features at an affordable price. The 108MP primary camera, a first for any OnePlus smartphone, excels in capturing fine details of objects. Moreover, it is the first time a CE series smartphone comes packed with both fast charging and a large 5000 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC support. Taking it forward another step, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is also the first Nord smartphone to feature OnePlus’ ‘Endurance Edition’ which so far has only been available on flagships devices by the brand.

From 1st–30th June, customers can avail an instant bank discount up to INR 500 on the Nord CE 2 Lite and up to INR 2000 on the Nord 2T via full payment done through ICICI Bank Credit Card and Debit and Credit Card EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Experience stores and partner stores. During the same period, ICICI Netbanking customers can also avail an instant discount of INR 500 and INR 1000 on Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord 2T respectively

From 1st–30th June, OneCard customers can avail an instant bank discount of up to INR 500 on credit card and EMI transaction on Nord CE 2 Lite

From 1st–30th June, users purchasing the Nord CE 3 Lite, Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord 2T with up to 6 months no cost EMI available on all major credit card banks and exclusively for Amazon Pay customers through OnePlus.in, OnePlus experience stores, Amazon and other offline partner stores

Customers can avail 3 and 6 month no cost EMI on purchase of Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord 2T from 1st-5th June; 3 and 6 month no cost EMI on Nord CE 3 Lite, Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord 2T from 6th-11th June; 3 and 6 month no cost EMI on purchase of Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord 2T from 12th-30th June through Amazon, OnePlus.in, OnePlus experience stores and other offline partner stores

From 5th-11th June, there is a temporary price drop of INR 1,000 on Nord CE 2 Lite and INR 1,500 on Nord 2T on OnePlus.in, OnePlus experience stores, Amazon and other offline partner stores.

From 1st-4th June, OnePlus’ offline partner stores will provide upto INR 800 discount on purchase of Nord CE 2 Lite.

From 6th-11th June, customers buying Nord 2T on OnePlus.in can avail a Gaming Trigger Bundle worth INR 999 for free

From 1st–30th June, Amazon prime customers can avail 3 and 6 month no cost EMI on Nord CE 2 Lite and Nord 2T for 3 and 9 month no cost EMI for Amazon Prime members with HDFC Prime Advantage

OnePlus Smart TVs: The OnePlus TV range delivers a seamless and burdenless entertainment experience to users. The latest OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro combines rich visuals on a 65 inch display with precise sound engineering to bring you the ideal cinematic experience. Powered by flagship-level smart TV performance, the OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro serves as the premium smart TV for gaming or entertainment hub which aims to deliver an intelligent, connected ecosystem experience. Offers for OnePlus Smart TVs:

The recently launched OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro will be available with a discount of INR 5000 for ICICI Credit card and Debit card users on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in and Flipkart from 1st June to 30th June.

Users can avail a discount of INR 1500 via ICICI IBD netbanking on OnePlus.in from 1st June to 30th June.

Additionally, RRC members can avail a discount of INR 5000 on OnePlus.in from 1st June to 30th June

Users can avail a discount of INR 2000, INR 3000 and INR 4000 on OnePlus TV 50 U1S, OnePlus TV 55 U1S and OnePlus TV 65 U1S, respectively on their ICICI Credit and Debit cards, starting from 1st till 30th June across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in and Flipkart

RCC members can avail a discount of INR 1500, INR 2000 and INR 2000 on OnePlus TV 50 U1S, OnePlus TV 55 U1S and OnePlus TV 65 U1S, respectively on OnePlus.in, starting from 1st till 30th June

Consumers can also avail a discount of INR 2000, INR 2500 and INR 3000 on OnePlus TV 43 Y1S PRO, OnePlus TV 50 Y1S PRO and OnePlus TV 55 Y1S PRO, respectively on their ICICI Credit and Debit cards, starting from 1st till 30th June across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in and Flipkart

Users can avail a discount of INR 1000 on OnePlus TV 32 Y1, OnePlus TV 32 Y1S and OnePlus TV 32 Y1S Edge on their ICICI Credit and Debit cards, starting from 1st till 30th June across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in and Flipkart

Consumers can avail a discount of INR 1500 on OnePlus TV 40 Y1, OnePlus TV 43 Y1, OnePlus TV 40 Y1S, OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Edge on their ICICI Credit and Debit cards, starting from 1st till 30th June across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in and Flipkart

Additionally, there will a discount of INR 1000 on OnePlus.in for RCC members on OnePlus TV 32 Y1, OnePlus TV 32 Y1S, OnePlus TV 43 Y1S, OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Edge and OnePlus TV 43 Y1S PRO from 1st June till 30th June

Users can avail OneCard instant bank discounts of INR 5000, INR 4000, INR 3000 and INR 2000 on OnePlus TV 65 Q2 PRO, OnePlus TV 65 U1S, OnePlus TV 55 U1S and OnePlus TV 50 U1S between 6th and 11th June, via Credit or Debit card EMI on Amazon.in, Flipkart.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience Stores

Users buying the OnePlus TV 50 U1S can avail ICICI Instant Bank Discount of INR 700 through Netbanking on Netbanking on OnePlus.in. Users can also avail ICICI Instant Bank Discount of INR 800 on OnePlus TV 50 Y1S PRO, OnePlus TV 55 Y1S PRO through Netbanking on OnePlus.in.

From 4th-11th June, there is a temporary price drop of INR 2000 on OnePlus TV 32 Y1, OnePlus TV 32 Y1S, OnePlus TV 40 Y1, OnePlus TV 43 Y1S, OnePlus TV 55 Y1S PRO, OnePlus TV 55 U1S and OnePlus OnePlus.in. Additionally, users can also avail ICICI Instant Bank Discount of INR 1000 on OnePlus TV 32 Y1, OnePlus TV 32 Y1S, OnePlus TV 55 U1S and INR 1500 on OnePlus TV 65 Q2 PRO, OnePlus TV 65 U1S through Netbanking on OnePlus.in.

Users buying OnePlus TV 40 Y1, OnePlus TV 43 Y1, OnePlus TV 40 Y1S, OnePlus TV 43 Y1S, OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Edge, OnePlus TV 43 Y1S PRO can avail ICICI Instant Bank Discount of INR 750 through TV 65 U1S on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.in and other offline stores. During the same period, customers can avail temporary price drop of INR 2500 on the purchase of OnePlus 32 Y1S Edge, OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Edge across OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.in and other offline stores

From 1 st – 30 th June, Bajaj Finance customers can avail EMIs upto 6 months exclusively at OePlus.in on OnePlus TV 50 U1S, OnePlus TV 55 U1S, OnePlus TV 65 U1S and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 PRO

– 30 June, Bajaj Finance customers can avail EMIs upto 6 months exclusively at OePlus.in on OnePlus TV 50 U1S, OnePlus TV 55 U1S, OnePlus TV 65 U1S and OnePlus TV 65 Q2 PRO From 1st- 30th Jue, consumers buying OnePlus TV 50 U1S, OnePlus TV 55 U1S, OnePlus 65 U1S, OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and OnePlus TV 55 Q1 PRO can avail No Cost EMI of upto 12 months across all the banks from OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.in and other offline stores. Further, consumers can avail No Cost EMI of upto 18 months on OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro across all the banks from OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.in and other offline stores.

OnePlus IoT Devices: This year, OnePlus launched its first-ever flagship Tablet – the OnePlus Pad, marking its debut in the tablet segment. The OnePlus Pad is an ultimate entertainment engine with a smooth display, great audio supported by a powerful chipset, a long-lasting battery, super-fast charging, multitasking features and much more. The device is India’s first tablet that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, which sports a Cortex-X2 core clocked at up to 3.05GHz. It has a massive 11.61-inch 144 Hz Read-Fit display with an industry-first 7:5 screen ratio and the highest ever 144Hz refresh rate in a tablet, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos support. It also sports a large, long-lasting 9510mAh battery for long uninterrupted usage. With optimized hardware and software features, the OnePlus Pad is a perfect choice for busy, multitasking users.

From 1st–30th June, customers can avail an instant bank discount of up to INR 2,000 on the OnePlus Pad via full payment done through ICICI Bank Credit Card, Debit and Credit Card EMI transactions on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, and OnePlus Experience stores and partner stores. During the same period, ICICI Netbanking customers can also avail an instant discount of INR 750 exclusively on OnePlus.in

Select bank customers can opt for No-cost EMI up to 12 months on the OnePlus Pad through Amazon, Flipkart OnePlus.in, OnePlus experience stores and other offline partner stores from 1st June till 30th June

OneCard holders can avail a discount of INR 2,000 via credit card full swipe and EMI on OnePlus Pad through Amazon, OnePlus.in, Flipkart, OnePlus experience stores and other offline partner stores from 1st June till 30th June

OnePlus Nord Watch is available with a temporary discount of INR 500 through Amazon, Flipkart, OnePlus.in, OnePlus experience stores and other offline partner stores from 4th June till 11th June

From 1st–30th June, Bajaj Finance customers can avail EMIs up to 6 months exclusively at OnePlus.in on OnePlus monitor X 27 and OnePlus monitor X 24

OnePlus Audio: OnePlus Buds Pro 2 sets a new standard for spatial audio stability and compatibility for consumers. Equipped with the industry-leading Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation (ANC) function that eliminates ambient noise up to 48dB and OnePlus’s spatial rendering algorithm, the new OnePlus Buds Pro 2 delivers a customized spatial audio experience, assured of a wide sound field and multi-dimensional sound. Co-created with Dynaudio MelodyBoost™ Dual Drivers bring stereo-grade audio quality on wireless earphones.