OnePlus Introduces Two Powerful New Devices to its Nord Series: OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2

Global technology brand OnePlus announced today two new product additions to its OnePlus Nord family – the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2. Following the launch of its predecessor, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G brings OnePlus’ signature fast and smooth performance, while elevating key features to better serve its customers. This new smartphone is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset, a 108-megapixel main camera, and a long-lasting 5000mAh battery capacity with 67W SUPERVOOC ultra-fast charging.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 delivers clear and covetable audio quality with its extreme bass and 12.4mm extra-large driver unit to increase the sensitive sound field. This feature is supplemented with Active Noise Cancellation for intuitive listening that adjusts to its user’s surroundings.

“We are proud to introduce the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, as it signifies many firsts for the brand and brings our signature best-in-class features and experiences to users. Together with the OnePlus Nord Buds 2, we are confident that these new offerings can deliver OnePlus’ advanced technology to global users and highly improve their digital life,” says Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is powered by a large 5000mAh battery, which allows users to enjoy more entertainment without worrying about running out of battery. The battery is charged intuitively and safely through a 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition, which allows ultra-fast charging that optimizes usage and decreases downtime by reaching 80% of battery charge in only 30 minutes. The 67W SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition doubles the charging cycles and works to increase the battery’s lifespan and overall battery health in the long run. By fitting 12 sensors into the smartphone, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G monitors its temperature and keeps the device from overheating.

More battery life translates to longer phone usage and more time to experience enhanced features. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G provides users with a powerful camera system to improve their digital life. It marks a milestone by becoming the first OnePlus smartphone boasting of 108 megapixels in its main camera, allowing users to capture details of their daily precious moments. Equipped with a formidable 3x lossless zoom, users can shoot their subjects clearly, even from afar. With the smartphone’s 2MP depth-assist camera, users can adjust depth of field to improve the results in portrait mode. To ensure superior selfies, a 16MP front camera and enhanced software add greater detail to human portraits. Users can also capture dynamic videos with OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G’s slow-motion mode.

Fast and Smooth Entertainment

Entertainment is a pleasant experience with the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G. Powered by its 6.72-inch 120Hz FHD display, the 91.4% screen-to-body ratio allows users to enjoy more content and connect with the visuals on the screen. Coming with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G automatically switches the refresh rate according to the usage scenario to maximize battery efficiency. To improve user experience, the smartphone showcases Global DC Dimming, an enhanced screen backlight system that allows users to view more content for a longer time under low light environment, by reducing eye strain.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset for increased and smoother performance, high frame rate, and extended gameplay. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G converts internal storage into up to 8GB of temporary virtual RAM for fast and fluid app loading. Working together with server-level RAM management, it’s capable of running applications smoothly in the background.

Equipped with OxygenOS 13.1 out-of-the-box, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G brings gamers an elevated experience and ease of use. Users can swiftly access their games with Quick Startup, avoid distractions when Game Focus Mode is switched on, and utilize an efficient GPA Frame Stabilizer for reduced system lag.

In terms of sound quality and accessories, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G delivers high quality audio with its dual-speaker system and a volume level that may be increased up to 200%. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack for those who prefer wired earphones or headphones.

Outstanding OnePlus Quality

Designed to impress in the subtlest of ways, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G exudes a simple charm. It comes in two varying color options: Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray. The classic design is emphasized by a two-circle camera layout on the back. It also features an anti-fingerprint and ceramic-like texture. Its flat-edged design with 2.8D curved back and 8.3mm thickness provide users great comfort while holding the phone.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

Outstanding Audio Experience

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 aims to deliver an impactful bass and immense clarity in audio quality. With a BassWave™ Enhancement, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 allows audio content to stay true to its original quality and exhibit a broad bass. It’s equipped with a 12.4mm extra-large enhancement driver unit to increase bass quality for bolder beats. The earbuds produce balanced sound quality for optimized audio in music and voice calls. An added layer of titanium in the vibrating diaphragm improves audio stiffness and provides instantaneous response for ultimately bolder and crystal-clear audio.

To provide an immersive experience, OnePlus Nord Buds 2 reduces background noise through an instinctive Active Noise Cancellation feature with 25dB depth and a dual-core processor. OnePlus Nord buds use an AI algorithm, an advanced technology that allows users to make clear calls using a dual mic system that amplifies the human voice. To retain peace and silence, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 brings users Transparency Mode, which allows users to play music while still being able to hear outside voices and background noise.

Sound quality is further enhanced with a Master Equalization. By delivering several modes, including Balanced, Serenade, Bass and Bold, users can choose which on the sound quality they want highlighted. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 was designed in collaboration with Dolby Atmos technology that amplifies its mobile phone speakers and Dirac Audio Tuner for smoother performance with higher fidelity, especially when connected to a OnePlus device.

Iconic Quality and Design

OnePlus Nord Buds 2 was inspired by cosmic elements meant to represent the impact and power of its strong bass. Sustainable materials were incorporated and due to its unique sparkling craft, the final finish of each case is different. The impeccable battery life of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 takes the users further and makes the buds last longer. A full charge can last up to 7 hours without its case and 36 hours with a charging case. It only takes 10 minutes of charging to guarantee up to 5 hours of usage, with the Active Noise Cancellation off. It is also durable against dust and water with a certified IP55 rating.

To improve functionality, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 allows users to customize settings using quick taps and long presses to dictate an action.

Availability & Price & Offers

The OnePlus Nord CE Lite and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 will be available starting 11 April.

Product Variant Price Availability OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G 8GB+128GB INR 19,999 OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and authorized stores OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G 8GB+256GB INR 21,999 OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and retail partner stores OnePlus Nord Buds 2 NA INR 2,999 OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, Myntra.com, OnePlus Experience Stores and select partner stores

Bank Offers

April 11 th (12:00 pm onwards) – April 21 st : ICICI Bank card users can avail an instant bank discount of INR 1,000 on credit card full swipe, and credit & debit card EMI on the purchase the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G on purchase on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and retail partner stores

ICICI Bank card users can avail an instant bank discount of INR 1,000 on credit card full swipe, and credit & debit card EMI on the purchase the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G on purchase on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and retail partner stores April 11th (12:00 pm onwards) – April 17th: ICICI Bank card users can avail an instant bank discount of INR 200 on credit card full swipe, and credit & debit card EMI on purchase of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart.com, OnePlus Experience Stores and select partner stores

Extended Warranty

April 11th – 30th: Avail 1-year warranty plan at just INR 99 on purchase of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store App

RCC Offers

OnePlus is offering a special RedCoins discount of up to INR 600 on purchases made on oneplus.in or OnePlus Store App

Get 120 GB cloud storage, 12-month extended warranty, dedicated customer helpline and much more with Red Cable Care @ Rs. 1499 999 on oneplus.in, Amazon.in and OnePlus Experience Stores. Offer valid from 11th to 17th April, 2023

Jio Offers

OnePlus also brings benefits for Jio Plus (Postpaid) users on the INR 399 plan, which provides 75 GB monthly data + 3 Add-on SIMs. The customer can give a missed call on 70000 70000 for Jio SIM home delivery

Jio Plus (Postpaid) OnePlus users will get special benefits up to INR 3500 (100 GB Additional Data (10 GB Additional Monthly Data for 10 months) worth INR 1000). There are additional coupons** of value INR 2500

3 month EazyDiner subscription worth INR 700, INR 750 off on flights over INR 4500 on Ixigo, 3 months ET Prime Subscription worth INR 1050 only @ INR 49

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will also support its partnership with Google. Under the exclusive partnership, users are able to enjoy their favorite YouTube videos with a new OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G via a simple redemption. Users of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G are eligible to access YouTube Premium Trail for up to 2 months at no extra cost. (The availability, free trial duration and activation methods of complementary YouTube Premium may vary by region)