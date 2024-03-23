OnePlus 9 Series and 8T Receive Final Android Version Updates

Get the latest on the final Android version updates for the OnePlus 9 series and OnePlus 8T, including new features, how to update, and what to expect.

In a significant development for OnePlus device owners, the OnePlus 9 series and the OnePlus 8T have recently received their last major Android updates, marking a crucial milestone in their lifecycle. This update not only enhances the performance and security of these devices but also introduces a range of new features aimed at improving user experience.

Key Highlights:

OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9 series receive Android 14: The latest update brings these devices to the forefront of Android technology, equipping them with the newest features and security enhancements.

Rollout details: The Android 14 update, based on OxygenOS 14, started rolling out to OnePlus 8T users, with plans to expand to all users pending successful beta testing. The update introduces an array of new features, including an upgraded Trinity Engine for enhanced performance, a new Smart Charging system, and additional privacy and security measures.

How to update: Users can manually check for the update via Settings > System Updates. It is advised to back up important data and ensure at least a 50% charge before proceeding with the update.

New Features and Improvements

The Android 14 update brings several notable enhancements to the OnePlus 8T and the OnePlus 9 series:

Upgraded Trinity Engine: Aimed at boosting overall device performance.

Smart Charging system: Introduces a more efficient way to manage battery health over time.

Enhanced privacy features: Adds extra layers of security for app permissions, especially regarding access to photos and videos.

Smart Touch: Facilitates easier text, image, and video selection for improved usability.

New Snapchat widget for the lock screen: Offers quick access to the app directly from the lock screen.

What This Means For Users

Owners of the OnePlus 9 series devices and the OnePlus 8T can now enjoy the features and improvements of Android 14. However, they won’t be receiving any further major Android operating system upgrades. While this is the natural end of their update cycle, users should keep in mind that OnePlus will continue providing security patches to address potential software vulnerabilities.

OnePlus Update Policy

When the OnePlus 8 and 9 series launched, OnePlus committed to delivering three major Android updates and four years of security updates. These latest Android 14 releases fulfill that promise. Newer OnePlus devices may have longer support periods.

What to Expect From Android 14

Android 14 brings a host of new features and improvements to compatible devices. These enhancements include:

Improved privacy and security controls

Smoother performance and battery optimizations

Refined user interface elements

New features and customization options

This update not only signifies the end of major Android version support for these models but also ensures they remain competitive and secure in the ever-evolving smartphone market. Users of the OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 9 series are encouraged to download the update to take advantage of the latest Android features and improvements​​.

If you own a OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, or 8T, and heavily rely on having the absolute latest version of Android, it might be time to consider an upgrade. These phones will still function perfectly well and receive security updates, but newer OnePlus devices (and phones from other manufacturers) will offer longer software support and potentially more advanced features.