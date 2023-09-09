OnePlus 12: The Latest Scoop on Design, Specs, and Release Date

The OnePlus 12 is making waves in the tech world with its recent leaks and rumors. A new render from OnLeaks and MySmartPrice has revealed a last-minute design change that focuses on the rear cameras. The camera block, which initially had a large rectangular assembly assumed to be a periscope zoom camera, now appears more symmetrical. This change suggests that the periscope camera has been integrated into the same rounded lens as the other two sensors. This design shift makes the OnePlus 12 look more like its predecessor, the OnePlus 11, but with a more refined camera layout.

In terms of specs, the OnePlus 12 is rumored to be a beast. It’s expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, a massive 5,400 mAh battery, and an impressive 24GB of RAM. The device is also said to offer 100W wired fast charging and will likely sport 50MP main and ultrawide cameras. A 64MP sensor for the periscope lens is also in the talks, adding to the phone’s photography prowess.

As for the release date, it’s speculated that the OnePlus 12 will launch by the end of this year. However, it may not be available for sale outside of China until early 2024. This puts the OnePlus 12 in direct competition with upcoming flagships like the iPhone 15 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. Adding to the excitement, OnePlus is also rumored to be launching an open foldable phone before the end of the year, which will compete with the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Google Pixel Fold.

With all these features and rumors, the OnePlus 12 is shaping up to be a formidable contender in the smartphone market. It’s not just the specs that are turning heads; the design changes, especially in the camera department, are also generating buzz. Whether these leaks and rumors hold true remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure: the OnePlus 12 is eagerly awaited by tech enthusiasts around the globe.