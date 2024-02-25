One UI 6.1 Update: When to Expect It on Your Samsung Device

Samsung is rolling out the highly-anticipated One UI 6.1 update, bringing a range of improved features and Galaxy AI capabilities to more eligible devices. The tech giant has been gradually expanding the rollout, but many users are still wondering when exactly they can expect to see the update arrive.

Key Highlights:

One UI 6.1 offers enhanced features and Galaxy AI integration.

Rollout began on select flagship devices in March 2024.

Wider release will continue throughout 2024, with older models likely receiving it later in the year.

You can manually check for updates in your device’s settings.

What is One UI 6.1?

One UI 6.1 builds upon the foundations of One UI 6.0, which was based on Android 14. This latest iteration focuses on improved personalization, powerful communication tools powered by Galaxy AI, and increased productivity across multiple Galaxy devices.

Eligible Devices

Although Samsung hasn’t provided a comprehensive list, the One UI 6.1 update is expected to reach the following devices (and potentially more):

Galaxy S Series: Galaxy S23 series, S23 FE, S22 series, S21 series, S20 series (may vary by model)

Galaxy Z Series: Galaxy Z Fold 5, Z Flip 5, Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, and potentially earlier foldables

Galaxy Tab Series: Galaxy Tab S9 Series and potentially older flagship tablets

Rollout Timeline

The initial One UI 6.1 rollout began in March 2024 for Samsung’s 2023 flagship smartphones. Samsung is now working to make the update available to a wider range of devices. The timeline for your specific device will depend on factors such as model, carrier, and region. It’s anticipated that most eligible devices will receive the update before the end of 2024.

Expanded Information: Feature Breakdown

You can dive deeper into the exciting new features of One UI 6.1, offering a more enticing preview for users:

Generative Edit: Effortlessly manipulate photos even after they’re taken. Easily adjust the size, position, and focus of objects in your images, removing unwanted elements for a perfect shot.

Edit Suggestions: Get quick and convenient photo polishing recommendations from your device. One UI 6.1 can suggest enhancements to lighting, shadows, and more to instantly refine the quality of your pictures.

Instant Slow-mo: Add drama to action-packed moments. This feature automatically generates additional frames for your slow-motion video clips, ensuring you capture every detail.

Modes and Routines Expansion: Take personalization to the next level with expanded customization options in Modes and Routines. Set device behavior based on specific activities or conditions for a truly tailored experience.

How to Check for the Update

To see if the One UI 6.1 update is available for your device:

Go to your device’s “Settings.” Tap on “Software Update.” Select “Download and install.”

If the update has reached your device, you’ll see the option to download and begin the installation process.

What to Expect from One UI 6.1

The One UI 6.1 update brings a variety of exciting features, including:

Galaxy AI enhancements: Experience improvements in communication tools, including better translation and real-time interactions during phone calls.

Expanded customization: Enjoy more flexibility in personalizing your lock screen, wallpapers, and themes.

Ecosystem integration: Seamlessly connect and control multiple Galaxy devices with greater ease.

Staying Updated

It’s best to keep an eye on Samsung’s official announcements and your device’s settings for the most accurate schedule regarding your specific phone or tablet. While older devices may need to wait a bit longer, One UI 6.1 promises a range of innovative enhancements that elevate the Samsung Galaxy experience.