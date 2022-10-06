Okaya EV launches irresistible Lucky Oye Lucky Festive Bonanza Offer for its customers

6th October 2022: Adding a special zing to the celebrations in the ongoing festive season, India’s first End-to-End Electric Vehicle Solutions brand, Okaya EV has announced the launch of EV industry’s first and biggest ever festive bonanza scheme for its customers.

Okaya EV has commenced the “Lucky Oye Lucky” offer under which the customers on purchasing any Okaya E-Scooter stand a chance to win exciting mega gifts such as cars, laptops, microwaves, mobile phones, LED TVs, silver coins, and on spot cash back rewards upto Rs 5000. Buy any Okaya E-Scooter and Get a Scratch Card – Scratch to Win

The scheme is valid on Entire Okaya EV Range of Vehicles comprising: Faast F4, Faast F2B, Freedum, ClassIQ and AvionIQ. To make the deal even sweeter, Okaya EV is also delivering a guaranteed gift with every purchase. Okaya EV, being the market leader with over 50% share in the EV Charging space in India for years, entered the Electric 2 Wheeler market in July 2021 with the launch of ClassIQ and AvionIQ e-Scooters. Since then, they also delivered the first mass market Made in India scooter named Freedum in September 2021 followed by India’s highest ever proven range e-Scooter Faast F4 in December 2021 which delivers 140-160km/charge.

Launching the mega festive bonanza scheme, Mr. Anshul Gupta, Managing Director, Okaya Electric Vehicles said, “With our exciting offers, we wish to be a part of our customers’ lives and celebrations. The attraction of the amazing gifts offered under Lucky Oye Lucky offer will surely make this opportunity hard to resist for them, and so we are looking forward to an excellent festive season. Okaya EV takes pride in providing advanced safety features through its exclusive LFP batteries and this coupled with its decades of leadership makes it stand out from the rest.”

Okaya EV has already garnered the trust of over 11 crore Indians and ever since the launch of its Faast F4, it has quickly secured its place in the top 10 list in the E2W space. India’s first truly high speed vehicle Faast F4 is available across the country at Rs 109,000/- (Ex Showroom) after central subsidy. On this price the customers also get additional State Subsidy that directly goes into the customers’ bank accounts in applicable states.

Okaya EV has in the last 14 months since its entry into the E2W segment has launched over 550 exclusive dealer showrooms in 23 states & 6 UTs pan India. The customers can avail this scheme though any of the company’s outlets or they can also buy online from Amazon, Bikedekho, or Droom.

Prices of Okaya EVs start at Rs 74,899 for its Low Speed Series and Rs 89,999 for its High Speed Series (after central subsidy). What’s more, customers also avail additional state subsidies ranging from Rs 5,000-Rs 22,000 in applicable states.

Among the major USPs of Okaya EVs is that it offers excellent after-sales support right at the doorstep of the consumers. With future ambitions of developing vehicles for every segment of the market including business and delivery solutions in addition to its existing line-up of charging infrastructure, battery, and EVs, Okaya is positioned to become the backbone of India’s EV dream providing end-to-end solutions in this sphere. In addition, the batteries being used by Okaya EVs are extremely safe as per the Indian environment.