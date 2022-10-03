India’s first most affordable Lava 5G smartphone ‘Blaze 5G’ unveiled by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT

Lava International Limited, an end-to-end mobile handset and mobile solutions company based in India, has announced the launch of country’s first 5G smartphone in the 10k price range – Lava Blaze 5G. The Lava Blaze 5G was unveiled by Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT at the India Mobile Congress 2022 today. Pre-bookings for the Lava Blaze 5G will commence around Diwali this year.

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700, Lava Blaze 5G offers Indians accessible 5G technology at a never-before price. With a clock speed of 2.2 GHz, the 5G smartphone provides great all-round smartphone experience enabling users to perform tasks using multiple applications including games, simultaneously.

It features a premium glass back design, Android 12 OS with anonymous call recording feature, 50 MP AI triple rear camera and 8MP front camera for a superior photography experience and selfies. It also has a 4GB+ 3GB Virtual RAM for a high end & lag free user experience and 128 GB ROM equipped with a large 5000 mAh battery for uninterrupted daily usage. It further has an optimised battery consumption due to its ultra-efficient 7nm chipset.

Speaking about the product, Sunil Raina, President & Business Head, Lava International Limited said, “It has always been our desire to develop an accessible 5G smartphone that is made in India. The product aligns with the larger vision of providing the next generation 5G technology to Indians at an affordable price point. The Lava Blaze 5G is dedicated to every #ProudlyIndian smartphone user that dreams of seeing their country emerge as the next tech superpower. With the launch of this smartphone we are making the power of 5G technology accessible to all”

“MediaTek has had a long-standing association with Lava and we congratulate them on the launch of Lava Storm 5G, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 that enables robust 5G smartphone experiences. The chip supports upto 64MP camera with AI-color, AI-beauty & AI-bokeh enhancements to deliver incredible photos, videos & streaming. The new 5G smartphone aims to make cutting-edge technology accessible to all. This collaboration is a part of our commitment furthering the government’s Design in India vision,” added Anku Jain, Managing Director, MediaTek India.

The Lava Blaze 5G features a large 6.5 inch HD+ IPS display with Widevine L1 support along with a 90 Hz refresh rate that cut blur in animations providing a crystal clear and lag free viewing everyday experience during gaming or while watching videos. The phone also features latest security features with a side mounted ultra-fast fingerprint unlock.

For a superior after-sales consumer experience, a ‘free service at home’ will be provided to the customers in which service will be provided at customers’ doorstep (Customers can avail the service within the phone’s warranty period).