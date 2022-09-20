Lava ropes in young superstar Kartik Aaryan as Brand Ambassador: Unveils the Stunning Smartphone Blaze Pro

Lava International Limited, an Indian phone manufacturer today announced that it has on-boarded young superstar Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador to endorse its Smartphones category, while launching Lava Blaze Pro.

An inspiration to millions, Kartik Aaryan, a self-made man exudes energy, vitality and versatility and with his content projects progressive, innovative and challenging spirit, which aptly resonates with Lava’s philosophy.

Sharing his thoughts on the new brand association, Kartik Aaryan, said, “I am delighted to associate with Lava, a home-grown brand that has established itself as a leading Indian end-to-end smartphone company. It is of sheer excitement to see how Lava is bringing technologies that appeal to the youth of the country. My association is based on the resonance of our shared ethos of being #ProudlyIndian, and standing apart from the crowd with a unique proposition.”

“Signing Kartik Aryan is the perfect fit for LAVA, both are challenging the norms of their industries and creating new expectations. Kartik’s superlative performances have earned him a massive fan following, and LAVA’s exciting new launches are setting new standards in the smartphone segment. We are on a mission to provide smartphone customers an excellent Indian alternative, and with Kartik’s stardom and persona, we are confident we can get there faster,” says Mugdh Rajit, Head of Marketing, Sales & Distribution Strategy, Lava.

Lava will soon commence a 360-degree marketing campaign featuring Kartik Aaryan and the range of its smartphones.

With a keen focus on quality and driving innovation, Lava products are developed after a series of robust research. Lava is constantly looking for ways to provide its customers access to state-of-the-art features on their phones to enhance their experience significantly. With the on-boarding of Kartik Aaryan as the brand ambassador, Lava aims to increase its consumer base by attracting more prospects, especially millennials and Gen-Z who form the largest chunk of consumers.