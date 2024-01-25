NVIDIA’s RTX Video Super Resolution: Transforming Blurry Online Videos into High-Resolution Streams

In a groundbreaking advancement, NVIDIA has unveiled its RTX Video Super Resolution (RTX VSR) technology, transforming the way low-resolution videos are experienced online. This feature, a part of the newest GeForce Game Ready Driver, is redefining the standard for video upscaling using the power of AI.

Key Highlights

NVIDIA’s latest GeForce Game Ready Driver introduces RTX Video Super Resolution (RTX VSR).

RTX VSR leverages AI for superior upscaling of low-resolution videos.

The technology significantly reduces compression artifacts, enhancing edge and detail sharpness.

Compatible with GeForce RTX 40 and 30 Series GPUs.

Available now for Chrome and Edge browser users with updated drivers.

The Evolution of AI Upscaling

AI upscaling involves converting lower-resolution media into higher resolution through deep learning models. These models are trained on numerous images at varied resolutions, learning to predict high-resolution versions with remarkable accuracy. NVIDIA’s RTX VSR employs this technology, delivering crispness and clarity to previously blurry videos.

Originally launched in 2019 with SHIELD TV, NVIDIA’s AI upscaling was a boon for TV streaming. However, PC users, who typically sit closer to their screens, demand higher processing and refinement for upscaling. The GeForce RTX 40 and 30 Series GPUs, with their robust AI processors and Tensor Cores, meet this demand, enabling an advanced level of AI upscaling.

How RTX Video Super Resolution Works

RTX VSR is more than just edge detection and feature sharpening. It tackles the persistent issue of blocky compression artifacts in streamed videos. Traditional upscaling often amplifies these issues, but RTX VSR reduces or eliminates them, restoring lost textures and enhancing details.

The technology combines upscaling and compression artifact reduction in a single process. A deep learning network analyzes lower-resolution frames and predicts a residual image at the target resolution. This image is superimposed over a traditionally upscaled image, correcting errors and sharpening edges. The network is trained on a wide range of content, ensuring effectiveness across various video types.

Getting Started with RTX VSR

To experience RTX VSR, users need a GeForce RTX 40 or 30 Series GPU and updated Chrome or Edge browsers. The feature is enabled through the NVIDIA Control Panel by selecting the super resolution option under “RTX video enhancement.” Users can choose from four quality levels, balancing GPU performance with upscaling quality.

User Accessibility and Compatibility

Ensuring wide accessibility, NVIDIA has made RTX VSR compatible with popular browsers like Chrome and Edge. This strategic decision allows a broad range of users to benefit from enhanced video quality without needing specialized software. However, it’s important to note that the full potential of RTX VSR is unlocked with the latest GeForce RTX GPUs, highlighting NVIDIA’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of hardware and software integration.

This technology is not just a leap forward for gaming and real-world content but a testament to NVIDIA’s commitment to enhancing digital experiences through AI.

NVIDIA’s RTX Video Super Resolution represents a significant leap in video upscaling technology. By employing AI to improve the quality of streamed content, NVIDIA offers an unprecedented viewing experience. This feature is a milestone in digital media, marking a new era of high-quality video streaming for users with compatible NVIDIA GPUs.