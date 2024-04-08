NVIDIA to Launch High-End GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080

Unveiling NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080: Discover the latest on release dates, specs, and pricing for NVIDIA's upcoming high-end GPUs, set to revolutionize gaming and graphics in 2025.

NVIDIA is gearing up to redefine gaming and graphics performance with the highly anticipated launch of its top-end GeForce RTX 5090, alongside the high-end RTX 5080, setting the stage for an exciting development later this year. These next-generation graphics cards promise to push the boundaries of gaming realism, speed, and efficiency, highlighting NVIDIA’s commitment to innovation in the high-performance GPU market.

The GeForce RTX 5090 is expected to debut as the flagship model, powered by the new GPU microarchitecture, potentially named “Ada-Lovelace Next” or “Blackwell.” This leap in technology suggests a significant performance increase over the current generation, making the RTX 5090 a powerhouse for gamers and professionals alike. Despite the absence of direct competition from AMD’s high-end RDNA 4 GPUs and uncertainties surrounding Intel Arc Battlemage graphics cards, the RTX 5090 is poised to be in a league of its own.

Slated for release in 2025, the RTX 5090, along with the RTX 50 series, marks a departure from NVIDIA’s traditional two-year launch cycle, suggesting a three-year gap following the Lovelace series debut. Pricing estimates for the RTX 5090 range between $1,599 and $1,999, reflecting its premium positioning and advanced technology. However, exact pricing could vary based on manufacturing costs and market dynamics at launch.

The RTX 5090 is rumored to feature groundbreaking specifications, including a 512-bit memory bus, GDDR7 VRAM for unprecedented memory bandwidth, and a significant increase in CUDA cores. These enhancements indicate a potential generational leap in performance, particularly in memory speed and processing power. Additionally, the RTX 5090 is anticipated to deliver substantial improvements in ray tracing and AI-driven tasks, thanks to its advanced RT and Tensor cores.

Meanwhile, the GeForce RTX 5080 is expected to follow closely, offering superior performance compared to the RTX 4090 but with a slightly different configuration aimed at a different segment of the market. Both the RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 are set to benefit from NVIDIA’s latest technological advancements, including faster memory chips and increased instruction per cycle (IPC) gains, without substantial changes in memory configuration from the RTX 40 to RTX 50 series.

NVIDIA’s upcoming GeForce RTX 5090 and RTX 5080 are shaping up to be game-changers, promising to elevate gaming and content creation experiences with unparalleled performance and capabilities​​.