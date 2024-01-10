Nvidia Shakes Up GPU Market: RTX 4070 Ti, 4080 Axed for Super Variants, RTX 4070 Gets Price Cut

In a surprising move, Nvidia has pulled the plug on two recently launched RTX 40 series graphics cards, the RTX 4070 Ti and RTX 4080, to pave the way for their “Super” variants. Announced at CES 2024, the RTX 4070 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and 4080 Super offer marginally better performance compared to their predecessors, but come at slightly higher price points of $799, $999, and $1199 respectively.

Key Highlights:

Nvidia discontinues RTX 4070 Ti and 4080 to make way for RTX 40 Super series.

RTX 4070 Super, 4070 Ti Super, and 4080 Super arrive with slightly bumped specs and higher price tags.

Original RTX 4070 receives a $50 MSRP reduction to $549 to fill the performance gap.

Move raises questions about Nvidia’s release strategy and potential impact on consumers.

This sudden shift has left PC enthusiasts scratching their heads. The RTX 4070 Ti and 4080 only launched in October 2023, leaving some feeling like they were just released to be quickly replaced. To address this gap in the lineup, Nvidia is reducing the MSRP of the original RTX 4070 by $50 to $549, positioning it as a more budget-friendly alternative to the Super versions.

Reasons for the Change Remain Unclear

Nvidia hasn't explicitly stated the reasoning behind this decision. Some speculate that it's a response to lower-than-expected demand for the RTX 4070 Ti and 4080, possibly due to their high price tags. Others believe it's a tactic to maintain market control and keep pushing performance boundaries.

Potential Impact on the Market

This move could have several impacts on the GPU market:

Increased Prices: The higher price tags of the Super variants could further inflate overall GPU costs, potentially making high-end gaming even more expensive.

Market Confusion: The rapid release and discontinuation of cards may lead to confusion among consumers and make purchase decisions more complex.

Focus on Higher End: Nvidia’s focus on “Super” variants suggests a continued push towards the high-end market, potentially leaving budget-conscious gamers with fewer options.

It’s still too early to say definitively how this move will play out in the long run. However, it’s clear that Nvidia’s strategic shift is shaking up the GPU market and leaving consumers with more questions than answers. Only time will tell whether this strategy will ultimately benefit or alienate gamers and PC enthusiasts.