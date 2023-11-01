Home News November’s Xbox Game Pass Offerings are Looking Stacked

November’s Xbox Game Pass Offerings are Looking Stacked

By
Jamie Davidson
-

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are in for a treat next month, with a wide range of new games coming to the service, including Football Manager 2024, Dungeons 4, and Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.

Key highlights:

  • Football Manager 2024, the latest entry in the popular football management simulation series, is coming to Xbox Game Pass on November 6.
  • Dungeons 4, a sequel to the popular dungeon management strategy game, is coming to Xbox Game Pass on November 9.
  • Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, a spin-off in the Yakuza series, is coming to Xbox Game Pass on November 9.
  • Other new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November include Thirsty Suitors, Spirittea, and Wild Hearts.
Xbox Gamepass March

Football Manager 2024 is the latest entry in the popular football management simulation series. It features a number of new features and improvements, including a new match engine, a revamped transfer system, and a more detailed scouting system.

Dungeons 4 is a sequel to the popular dungeon management strategy game. It features a new campaign, new units, and new spells.

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a spin-off in the Yakuza series. It follows the story of Kiryu Kazuma, who has lost his memory and is now living in Yokohama under a new identity.

Other new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November include:

  • Thirsty Suitors: A dating sim where you play as a young woman who is trying to choose between three different suitors.
  • Spirittea: A puzzle-platformer where you play as a ghost who is trying to help other ghosts find peace.
  • Wild Hearts: A hunting game where you team up with other players to take down giant monsters.

Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that gives players access to a library of over 100 games for a monthly fee. It is available on Xbox consoles, PC, and mobile devices.

