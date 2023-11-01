November’s Xbox Game Pass Offerings are Looking Stacked

Xbox Game Pass subscribers are in for a treat next month, with a wide range of new games coming to the service, including Football Manager 2024, Dungeons 4, and Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name.
Key highlights:
- Football Manager 2024, the latest entry in the popular football management simulation series, is coming to Xbox Game Pass on November 6.
- Dungeons 4, a sequel to the popular dungeon management strategy game, is coming to Xbox Game Pass on November 9.
- Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, a spin-off in the Yakuza series, is coming to Xbox Game Pass on November 9.
- Other new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November include Thirsty Suitors, Spirittea, and Wild Hearts.
- Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that gives players access to a library of over 100 games for a monthly fee.
Football Manager 2024 is the latest entry in the popular football management simulation series. It features a number of new features and improvements, including a new match engine, a revamped transfer system, and a more detailed scouting system.
Dungeons 4 is a sequel to the popular dungeon management strategy game. It features a new campaign, new units, and new spells.
Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a spin-off in the Yakuza series. It follows the story of Kiryu Kazuma, who has lost his memory and is now living in Yokohama under a new identity.
Other new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November include:
- Thirsty Suitors: A dating sim where you play as a young woman who is trying to choose between three different suitors.
- Spirittea: A puzzle-platformer where you play as a ghost who is trying to help other ghosts find peace.
- Wild Hearts: A hunting game where you team up with other players to take down giant monsters.
Xbox Game Pass is a subscription service that gives players access to a library of over 100 games for a monthly fee. It is available on Xbox consoles, PC, and mobile devices.
Xbox Game Pass subscribers are in for a treat next month, with a wide range of new games coming to the service, including Football Manager 2024, Dungeons 4, and Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. Other new games coming to Xbox Game Pass in November include Thirsty Suitors, Spirittea, and Wild Hearts.