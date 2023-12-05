Nothing’s iMessage App Wasn’t Its Only Security Lapse: Here’s What You Need to Know

Nothing, the consumer electronics company founded by Carl Pei, has had a rough start when it comes to security. In December 2023, its iMessage app, Nothing Chats, was pulled from the Google Play Store after it was discovered to have several security vulnerabilities. These vulnerabilities could have allowed attackers to intercept and read messages, as well as take control of user accounts.

Now, two more security vulnerabilities have been discovered in Nothing’s CMF Watch app. These vulnerabilities could have allowed attackers to decrypt encrypted emails and passwords stored on the watch.

These security lapses are concerning, especially given that Nothing is a relatively new company. It is important for Nothing to take security seriously and to make sure that its products are secure before releasing them to the public.

What Nothing is Doing to Address the Vulnerabilities

Nothing has acknowledged the vulnerabilities and is working to resolve them. The company has released a statement saying that it is “committed to providing a secure experience for our users” and that it is “taking steps to address the vulnerabilities that have been identified.”

Nothing has also released a software update for the CMF Watch app that fixes the vulnerabilities. Users are encouraged to install the update as soon as possible.

What Users Can Do to Protect Themselves

In the meantime, there are a few things that users can do to protect themselves from these vulnerabilities:

Do not use Nothing Chats.

Install the latest software update for the CMF Watch app.

Be careful about what information you share with Nothing apps.

Use strong passwords for your Nothing accounts.

It is also important to be aware of the risks of using third-party apps, especially those that are not from well-established companies. If you are concerned about the security of a third-party app, it is best to avoid using it.

Nothing’s security lapses are a reminder that it is important to be vigilant about security when using any electronic device or app. Users should always make sure that their devices and apps are up to date with the latest security patches, and they should be careful about what information they share with apps and companies.