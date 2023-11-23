Nonfiction Authors Sue OpenAI and Microsoft for Copyright Infringement

The lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft,“OpenAI and Microsoft have built a business valued into the tens of billions of dollars by taking the combined works of humanity without permission,” the lawsuit states. “Rather than pay for intellectual property, they pretend as if the laws protecting copyright do not exist.”

The lawsuit is still in its early stages, and it is unclear how it will be resolved. However, it is clear that the case has the potential to have a significant impact on the future of AI technology.

In addition to the legal implications, the lawsuit also raises important ethical questions about the use of artificial intelligence. Some argue that it is unethical to use AI to generate text that is similar to the work of human authors without their consent. Others argue that AI has the potential to be a powerful tool for creativity and expression, and that it should not be stifled by copyright law.