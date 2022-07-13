Nokia bolstering C series portfolio with Nokia C21 Plus

Ads

HMD Global , the home of Nokia phones, today announces a new addition to the popular C-series smartphone family – Nokia C21 Plus. Starting at just Rs. 10,299, the new smartphone not only looks good but maintains the robust build quality and long-lasting battery capabilities that Nokia phones became famous for all those years ago.

Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global: “Expanding our C-Series portfolio which is known to provide quality smartphones to our consumers, we are introducing Nokia C21 Plus. HMD Global is dynamically recognizing consumer wants and needs while filling gaps in the smartphone market. Our consumers consistently seek a marquee combination of features like battery life, storage capacity, design, durability and good camera quality. Nokia C21 Plus brings together these features and offers them as a bundle of experiential advantages at a cost friendly budget. The new edition is tailored to our customer’s needs and has been built to last, giving more to our fans to rejoice.”

Huge battery in a slim design

Delivering on battery life while sporting a sleek look and feel, Nokia C21 Plus comes with 5050 mAh, which delivers upto three-day battery life– allowing you to stay connected for longer and let you do so much & more

Robust and rigorously tested

Following a rigorous manufacturing standard[2] that is known as one of the toughest in the world, you can rest assured the Nokia C21 Plus build quality will stand the test of time. The body is supported by an inner metal chassis and toughened cover glass – IP52-rated for extra protection from dirt, dust and water droplets, so your daily adventures are not interrupted.

Renowned security

Smartphones often store people’s most private information, as well as act as a hub for entertainment, banking and vital communication. Being part of the C-series family, Nokia C21 Plus comes with two years of quarterly security updates as standard to keep everything safe.

For added privacy and convenience, fingerprint and AI face unlock technology ensure you can go about your day worry-free.

A clean OS

Nokia C21 Plus comes with Android 11 (Go edition™), a streamlined version of the Android operating system that facilitates snappy download speeds, without sacrificing the battery life. Minimal preloads also ensure there is more space for the apps and content you choose, to help you get the most out of your data without compromising on storage.

Capture life’s best bits

The 13MP dual camera with HDR technology captures memorable moments in stunning detail, whilst different modes like Portrait, Panorama and Beautification assist in creating professional-looking photos you can keep forever.

A stunning 6.5” HD+ display ensures that videos and photos can be viewed in all their glory, thanks to the incredible definition and clarity the screen has to offer.

Pricing and availability

Nokia C21 Plus is available in India starting today in Dark Cyan and Warm Grey and comes in, 3/32 GB and 4/64 GB variants priced at 10,299 and 11,299 respectively. There is an exclusive launch on Nokia.com from 12th July with a launch offer of Free Nokia Wired Buds. It will be available across retail channels and Ecommerce sites very soon.