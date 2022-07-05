Nokia Go Earbuds+ TWS Buds Review – A trustworthy recommendation!

Ads

The market for truly wireless earbuds has surged in recent years. One product category alone currently brings in several billions of dollars globally. While newer brands that have been supported by providing inexpensive rebranded earphones from China today dominate the market. Now, legacy markers are also participating in the game.

Nokia is the newest participant in this pool. The company now offers at least two models, and we are here to review the Go Earbuds+ model. At the moment, these are available for INR 2,299 through the Nokia store and online retailers. For the money, these have every component and function you’d anticipate from a pair of tws. Should you then get these as your new TWS buds? Let’s find out through our in-depth review.

Nokia Go Earbuds+ Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.0

5.0 Drivers – 13mm Drivers

13mm Drivers Controls – Touch Controls

Touch Controls Earbud Weight – 4g

4g Claimed Battery Life – Up to 6.5 Hours/ Up to 26 hours with the case

Up to 6.5 Hours/ Up to 26 hours with the case Number of Microphones – dual mics

dual mics Rating – IPX4

Package Contents

Nokia Go Earbuds+ TWS

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB-C charging cable

Design

Ads

The Nokia Go Earbuds+ has a modern appearance. They resemble the most recent models of tws earbuds from Apple and Sony. The casing has a rectangular shape with rounded corners, while the buds have an expanded housing to keep the huge 13mm in place and scoops in the stems where the touch panels are located. The buds are offered in two color options – Black and White. The cases of both have a matte appearance, while the buds are glossy.

Strong magnets hold the earbuds in place inside the case as the top lid closes with a satisfying snap. A charge status LED is positioned beneath the Nokia logo on the case’s front. The USB Type C connector for charging the earbuds is located on the bottom, while the pairing/reset button is located on the back.

Moving on to the buds, they have a glossy finish and are lightweight. On each side of them, there are big 13mm drivers and dual microphones. The Nokia can also be seen on the stems, where a grill-like cutout is visible. The touch panels have been positioned in scoops on the sides of the stems. Large heads on the buds are fitted with silicon tips that may be switched out depending on your preferred size.

Performance

The Nokia Go Earbuds+ has an easy pairing method, and when the lid is opened for the first time, the pairing mode is instantly activated. Simply seek for the Go Earbuds+ in the Bluetooth settings on your phone and pair them there. These don’t get any sort of app support that some buds in this price category come with.

Moving on to the performance of these buds, we discovered that the call quality was equivalent to that of the rivals. The Go Earbuds+’s twin microphones work as planned and help to decrease noise while providing a decent call experience. During our brief use, we did not encounter any significant call cutoffs, connection issues, sound breaking, or white noise. The Go Earbuds+’s 13mm drivers produced primarily crisp sound. We generally felt that the sound stage was well-balanced with a hint of bass.

The majority of users regarded the touch-sensitive areas to be a good size, and the touch commands operated as expected. In our tests, we were able to get a little over 6 hours of use with the volume at 50%, adding three extra charges with the case. This is about in line with the advertised time.