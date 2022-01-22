In the past year or so, the amount of smartwatches we have reviewed from the Noise does not even match the collective numbers of the competition. Noise has been quite aggressive in this particular segment and we haven’t really seen a lack of demand in the smartwatch space.

Noise has improved their smartwatches per generation and the newest one we have in for review is the NoiseFit Evolve 2. This is a step up from the outgoing model and both looks and feels quite premium. The USP of the watch is the round dial, aluminium build, nice silicon straps, SpO2 monitoring and more. Coming in at a price tag of INR 4,499, the Evolve 2 checks most of the boxes.

So should you invest in the NoiseFit Evolve 2 as your next smartwatch? Let’s find out in our full review.

Key Specifications

Display – 1.2-inch (390×390 resolution) AMOLED panel

13 tracking modes

24/7 Heart rate sensor

SpO2 monitoring

Bluetooth 5.0

3ATM rating

Up to 7 days battery life

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

NoiseFit Evolve 2 Smartwatch

Charging Cradle

User instruction manual

Design & Display

We have used some round dial options from Noise in the past and this one particularly shines in a sea of similar offerings. The watch has a gorgeous display with contoured glass on top that blends with the edges. The watch dial is cast in aluminium while the underside is still plastic and houses all the sensors. In addition, the smartwatch is being offered in three colour choices with colour-matched silicone straps which is a neat touch.

This time we get a 1.2-inch AMOLED panel with a 390×390 resolution making the display quite dense. The advantage that AMOLED brings to the table in the form of punchy colours, deep blacks, low power usage, Always-on-display is all present here as well. The watch gets a single button on the right side, used to wake the display and navigate the menu. The strap quality has been improved here but you still get the quick-release option. Any 22mm generic straps can be slapped on the watch but for the sake of uniformity, we would recommend holding onto the supplied bands. On flipping the watch, we get to see the HR sensor suite and the dual pogo-pins used for charging.

Software & Performance

The NosieFit Evolve 2 runs on a custom real-time OS (RTOS) by Noise. This is essentially a stripped-down version of a standard OS, designed for low-powered devices and seen on other Noise smartwatches. While we have seen Noise bake in more tracking modes into more expensive offerings, for some odd reason, we still get access to 13 modes on this model.

The setup process is easy and requires minimal effort. You just need to download the NoiseFit app from the PlayStore/AppStore and follow the steps to pair up the smartwatch. NoiseFit app has neatly laid out menus and data metric points. The app gets you to access historical data, which can be exported to the Google Fit app for a much better analysis. There is a 24/7 heart rate monitor, a SpO2 monitor, stress detection and more. In times of COVID, these extra sensors are a must-have, and most of them have been implemented quite well here.

During our tests, we found the sleep and heart rate tracking results reasonably accurate. The watch registered the rest quite well and even detected irregular sleep patterns with ease. The heart rate monitoring, stress detection, SpO2 monitoring algorithms have been refined so much by now, that these sensors mostly have a 98%+ accuracy level now. The battery life on the Evolve 2 has been excellent, the advertised figures matched the actual performance and we were able to get about 7 days of use out of the 200mAh battery on board. It took us a little over 110 minutes to top up the watch using the supplied magnetic charger.