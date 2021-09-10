NoiseFit Core smartwatch launched in India for Rs. 2,999

The home-grown smart wearable brand today announced the launch of its new NoiseFit Core smartwatch in India. Priced competitively at Rs. 2,999, the new NoiseFit Core comes across as an elegant offering with a comprehensive set of fitness tracking and health monitoring features.

Available in shades of Charcoal Black and Silver Grey, the NoiseFit Core is all about style and elegance that imparts a premium feel to the smartwatch. What catches the attention right away is the round 1.28-inch dial having a TFT display that is lit up 240 x 240 pixels. The right edge accommodates a button that aids in navigating the user interface while also making any selections.

The company said the smartwatch incorporates a zinc alloy metal body that ensures the NoiseFit Core a strong and durable build while still being lightweight enough to be worn around the wrist with minimal discomfort. There are several cloud-based watch faces available too. Power comes from a 285 mAh battery which the company said will be enough to sustain operations for 7 days at a stretch while allowing a standby time of a month. The smartwatch supports Bluetooth 5 tech for connecting to the smartphone.

Coming to its health and fitness features, the NoiseFit Core comes with a heart rate monitor while also including 13 sports modes as well. The wearable also accomplishes what most other smartwatches are capable of, which includes providing weather updates, notifications, messages, and such. It also offers smart camera controls too when connected with the accompanying app. The smartwatch otherwise is compatible with smartphones running Android 7 or iOS 9.0 and above. Another cool feature of the smartwatch is its IP68 rating for water and dust proofing.

The NoiseFit Core can be bought via the company’s own website at the moment.