Noise releases new digital ad #SunoDilKaShor featuring its brand ambassador, Virat Kohli

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, today released a new digital ad, #SunoDilKaShor, featuring their latest brand ambassador, Virat Kohli. The ad establishes Noise smartwatches as true lifestyle companions that stand tall with you, helping you level up in the game of life. Cricket and fitness icon, Virat is seen indulging in his guilty pleasure, as he is certain that his companion, a Noise smartwatch would ensure he stays on top of his lifestyle goals.

Commenting on the ad film, Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “Every step we take at Noise is rooted in consumer-centricity and pushes us forward to bring meaningful innovation. The new ad film featuring Virat brings to light our brand and product philosophy, showcasing how our smartwatches have emerged as a reliable companion for consumers, allowing consumers to listen to their noise within, while it takes care of their lifestyle goals. We are certain the audience will connect with it profoundly.”

A true companion is one that has your best interest at heart and thus supports us to make the right decision in every aspect of our lives. Encapsulating the brand’s endeavor to resonate with a larger audience base, the new digital film truly emphasizes users to listen to their noise within. Noise’s brand ambassador Virat Kohli showcases how his Noise smartwatch has his back and ensures he stays on track no matter what. Whether it is a reminder to drink water or optimizing his workout to burn those extra calories to keep him on track with his fitness goals, or meet his style requirement, the Noise smartwatch is his go-to companion who guides Virat to make healthy choices. The ad aims at deepening this positioning and strengthening consumer trust and allegiance in a light hearted manner. It will be released on the brand’s digital handles, as well as run on connected TV during IPL matches.

Utsav Malhotra, COO of Noise added, “Listening to the noise within is a way of life for Noisemakers, enabling us to bring products that seamlessly fit in consumers’ lifestyle. This campaign demonstrates our endeavor to bring forth storytelling in a relatable style to our consumers. It creatively highlights how it is human nature to indulge in guilty pleasures once in a while, when you know you’re in good hands.”

Starring Virat Kohli, the ad encourages viewers to listen to their ‘dil ka shor’, which is the brand’s core belief, while the Noise smartwatch has your back. Virat is seen indulging in his favorite ‘chhole bhature’ guilt-free, knowing that he has a companion like his Noise smartwatch to ensure his well being.