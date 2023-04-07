Noise launch HRX Sprint, new square dial calling smartwatch with QR code storage

Strengthening its partnership with HRX, Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, announced the launch of HRX Sprint, a smartwatch designed for users who believe in chasing their best. This square dial BT calling smartwatch is an ideal choice for college goers and young professionals who are always on the lookout for something sporty yet stylish. Offering a massive 1.9” display in a sleek and sturdy design, the smartwatch also comes equipped with smart features that allow users to save QR codes for easy transactions and an AI voice assistant for a hassle-free experience. The Noise HRX Sprint will be available starting today on Myntra, Amazon and Gonoise.com at a price of INR 1,999.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “As today’s youth are becoming more health conscious, smartwatches are becoming an essential part of their daily lifestyle. This has led to an increase in amalgamation of innovation and style when it comes to smart wearables. Here is where our series with HRX comes into play. At Noise, we understand that consumers are always on the lookout for a device which becomes their reliable companion and with this endeavour we are certain that Noise HRX Sprint will become yet another go to choice for our customers.”

The brand’s latest addition to the smartwatch portfolio comes with a large 1.91” TFT display that helps users access every small detail on the watch. HRX Sprint provides 150+ watch faces and 100+ sports modes to track every activity during the day. It also comes with an Inbuilt Games and is IP67 water and dust resistant ensuring a seamless and always-on display. With the ability to access recent call logs, it can store up to 10 contacts through Noise Buzz, making interaction with the device extremely interactive and hassle-free.

The HRX Sprint comes packed with an updated Noise Health SuiteTM that uses a heart rate monitor, a SpO2 tracker, a sleep monitor, stress measurement technique and breathing practices. This also enables users to keep their daily reminders and weather forecast handy with the help of its inbuilt Productivity Suite. HRX Sprint also comes with an Alarm clock, Timer, World Clock and an inbuilt stopwatch.

The HRX Sprint by Noise is available in Vintage Brown and Jet Black for the premium looking straps and Active Blue, Active Black and Active Grey for the sporty strap options.

HRX Sprint by Noise