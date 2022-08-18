Noise launches its first AMOLED + Calling smartwatch in India

Ads

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, has introduced its first smartwatch featuring an AMOLED display and Bluetooth calling together, Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz, in India today. Equipped with single-chip Bluetooth calling and an always-on AMOLED display, the smartwatch is designed for people seeking a constant upgrade in life and always looking for the best features in the gadgets they own. The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz is available in four colour variants: Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Olive Green, and Champagne Grey and can be availed from Amazon and gonoise.com at a price range of INR 3499.

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz has a 1.78-inch AMOLED always-on display with a 368*448-pixel resolution and 500 nits’ brightness. The Always on Display function allows users to immediately view the time, date, and steps count without having to touch the power button or screen. Apart from that, to let users step into a well-connected world, the smartwatch comes with a single-chip Bluetooth calling feature equipped with dual-mode Bluetooth 5.3. With an in-built speaker & mic on the ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz, you can quickly receive, reject, and silent calls directly from the smartwatch. The smartwatches also allow you to dial using the pad, make calls, and access your favorite contact on the watch dial from recent call logs.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “Smart wearables have become an indispensable asset of youth’s lifestyle, and Noise has always taken pride in being at the forefront of introducing innovative devices to meet the new age customers’ technological and style needs. So, with Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz’s design and distinctive features, which include an AMOLED display, and single-chip Bluetooth calling, we are excited to empower consumers with yet another meaningful innovation that adds vibrance to their style statement.”

The device has a compact and lightweight design and features 7-day battery life with a power-saving mode to give you an unstoppable experience. Furthermore, the smartwatch features 100 sports modes with auto sports detection to help fitness enthusiasts enhance their game. Users can access 10 modes on the watch, while the remaining option can be accessed using the Noise app. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz has more than 100+ customizable and cloud-hosted watch faces for users to personalize their style according to their mood and show off their distinct personalities. Also, the new UI and the smart widgets let you add quick shortcuts on the screen. It is packed with IP68 water resistance, saving users from worrying about going on a run in the rain.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz comes packed with an array of wellness features under Noise Health SuiteTM like continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for blood oxygen level tracking, female cycle tracking, along with stress and sleep monitoring that let users keep tabs on their overall well-being. Users can also keep track of their fitness progress with a complete health report and performance assessment on the indigenously developed NoiseFit App

Features like quick reply, call and message notifications, alarms, reminders, remote camera/music control, find my phone, weather updates, and smart DND are all part of its productivity package. All of this enables you to work at your highest level of efficiency while staying well aware of what’s happening around you.