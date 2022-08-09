Rakshabandhan 2022: 5 Perfect Gifts by Noise to make this day special

Ads

With Rakshabandhan being around the corner, it is time to cherish the beautiful bond of love and affection we share with our siblings. Also, as the times are changing, so are we. Our preferences and lifestyle are being influenced by new age choices. With new products launching every day, isn’t it the perfect time to make your siblings feel more special by introducing them to their favourite tech companion?

Noise, bring an array of devices across smartwatches, smart audio, and smart eyewear, providing the perfect gifting options for the aspirational and new-age siblings. Whether your sibling is a fashionista, musician, fitness enthusiast, working professional, artist or a traveller, Noise wide portfolio has got you covered. Here are some of the products that would make a great gift for your brother or sister, on this special day.

Noise i1 Smart Glasses to make a Fashion Statement:

Noise i1 Smart Glasses are tailored to the needs of people who are always ahead of the curve, whether it’s fashion or technology. The device offers over 9 hours of playtime on a single charge, along with the most recent Bluetooth 5.1 for seamless connectivity. The product has great sound quality and is a complete package with 99% UVA/B protection. These glasses have changeable blue light filtering and transparent lenses for reducing eye strain and providing clear vision when working on the laptop.

Price: INR 6,999

Noise XFit-2 Smart fitness tracker for the Fitness Enthusiasts:

Noise XFit-2 is the best gift for those who are always on the go. Its 1.69” TFT LCD screen helps gain a sharper and clearer picture of all fitness parameters. With a full suite of health features and 60 sports modes, this device serves as the ultimate health guide for the user. With its integrated NoiseFit app, you can monitor your vitals and get daily health updates to stay motivated. It also offers 150 watch faces that you can choose as per your style and mood.

Price: INR 1,999 (Special offer till 10th August)

Noise Colorfit Pro 4 to upgrade the Quest:

The Noise Colorfit Pro 4 comes equipped with the Noise Health Suite and Productivity Suite to help you achieve your health and lifestyle goals with style. Enjoy effortless calling directly from your wrist, with its advanced Bluetooth technology. For those who are always out in the sun, its bright and clear display along with digital crown makes navigation through its menu and other features easier. Additionally, the smartwatch offers 100 sports modes and 150+ cloud based and animated watch faces.

Price: INR 3,499 (Special offer till 10th August)

Noise Ultra Buzz to buzz at Work:

Noise Ultra Buzz is the perfect gift for those who are always connected to their family and friends. This smartwatch enables you to seamlessly make and receive calls, and manage your call logs through its Bluetooth calling feature. Enhance your viewing experience with its 1.75’’LCD and choose from 100+ cloud based and personalised watch faces. Noise Ultra Buzz is the perfect ally for your fitness journey with 100 sports modes and blood-oxygen monitor, 24/7 heart rate monitor, stress monitor, sleep monitor and female health tracker.

Price: INR 2,999 (Special offer till 10th August

Noise Flair XL Neckband for the Runner in you:

Noise Flair XL Neckband is an amazing choice for people who are always on the run. It is India’s smartest neckband yet with fully-touch-enabled Bluetooth neckband. It features environmental noise cancellation with dual mic system, so you can experience incredibly clear calls and offers a playtime of up to 35 hours, so you are always on the run with your music. Attend calls instantly without ever reaching for your phone with the Swiftcaller feature. With the Flair neckband, Noise has taken a firm step towards sustainability by adding food grade silicone neckband. In addition, the 10mm speaker driver delivers powerful sound, taking your experience to the next level.

Price: INR 1,799