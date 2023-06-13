Noise launched NoiseFit Vortex, a cutting-edge masterpiece that redefines premium smartwatches with round dial and AMOLED display

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, today announced the launch of NoiseFit Vortex, its premium trendsetter that sports a metallic build in classic round dial coupled with AMOLED display. Prepare to leave a lasting impression and enhance your personal flair with Noise’s latest feature packed smartwatch for an amalgamation of fashion and functionality. A perfect fit for the young and trendy hustlers, the NoiseFit Vortex can be availed from Amazon and gonoise.com at a price range of INR 2,999.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise, said, “At Noise, we are committed to staying aligned with our customers’ growing needs and consistently working towards exceeding their expectations through continuous innovation in desired design. Our newest offering in the premium round dial category, the NoiseFit Vortex, will level up the game for smartwatch users by packaging innovation and lifestyle into the most compelling and long-lasting offering.”

The smartwatch comes with a metallic build with glossy finish and rounder design for a sleeker look. It also comes with 1.46” AMOLED Display coupled with 466*466px brightness for a crystal clear viewing experience. With its sleek design and advanced technology, the NoiseFit Vortex smartwatch is designed to enhance your everyday life and keep you connected on the go.

Equipped with Tru Sync™ technology, NoiseFit Vortex comes with a single chip BT v5.3 combined to provide our users with the most advanced calling experience in the industry. They can now enjoy stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by inbuilt speakers and microphone. Its robust battery that lasts up to 7 days on a single charge, allows consumers to keep pressing ahead without any hassle, and the IP68 water and dust resistance feature makes the watch extremely durable.

The smartwatch comes with a host of productivity and health monitoring features. Not just that, users can choose to call from dial-pad, access recent calls and save up to 10 contacts on the watch using Noise Buzz, making interaction with the device extremely seamless. The smartwatch comes packed with an array of wellness features under Noise Health SuiteTM that can keep a track of all your vitals including heart rate, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice and female cycle tracker. Users can also keep their daily reminders and weather forecast handy, with the help of its inbuilt Productivity Suite. The NoiseFit Vortex offers over 100+ Sports modes, 150+ Watch faces, and can be paired with NoiseFit App to unlock the next level productivity game.

The NoiseFit Vortex is available in the following color options: Rose Pink, Jet Black, Vintage Brown, Space Blue and Silver Grey

Product Specifications NoiseFit Vortex