HAMMER India Reveals the New Hammer Fit+ Smartwatch

HAMMER India introduces the new HAMMER Fit+ Smartwatch, extending the catalogue of HAMMER’s redefining consumer wearables technology. Converging the seams of pro-grade health metric tracking, HAMMER Fit+ Smartwatch is designed to deliver fitness management without losing a chunk of productivity.

The new Hammer Fit+ Smartwatch features 1.85″ Large display with a brightness of 500 nits. Stay connected with a strong Bluetooth patching, built-in speakers, and microphone to assist clear calling. The tech calculates essential health metrics to track breathing, sleep, heart rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen, and menstrual cycle; all which can be used as additional insight to gauge the wearer’s health, while being protected with passwords and data privacy.

With in-app GPS, you can track your route and monitor your progress in real-time and initiate the Find my watch/phone app to recover lost devices and generate their current location. Its strong metallic body is breathable, skin friendly, and built to resist damage with an IP67 Water Resistance. Detachable silicone straps, 5 menu styles, 4 watch faces, 100+ wallpapers by app, can enable each user to make the Hammer Fit+ truly their own, with stylistic customization.

The features of alarm, calculator, stopwatch, ambient sound, DND, flashlight, and theatre mode are integrated in the new launch. Vibration Intensity, gesture control on music and camera, compatibility with iOS and Android, and quick access Google Voice Assistant, a convenient battery life of 2-3 days, with power saving mode, create a smooth user experience balance health, wellness, productivity, and hustle.

Commenting on the launch, Rohit Nandwani, Founder and COO of HAMMER, said- “Indeed, with every new launch we facilitate feasible innovation to the Indian Consumer on the go. This latest smartwatch offers a salver of premium smart features like next-level activity tracking, high and low heart rate notifications, seamless call transfer, multi-sequence sports modes, and more, all packaged in a convenient timepiece wearable.”

HAMMER’s technology seeks to innovate contemporary wearables that are multifunctional, comfortable yet athletic, designed to cater to the discerning tech consumer. The innovation is an extension of your smartphone, and essentially this is a super device to facilitate smartphone alternatives, for a seamless connection to work, family and loved ones, even when you’re too swamped to pick up your phone.