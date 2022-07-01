Noise launched Flair XL featuring new Environmental Sound Reduction and 80 hours of playtime

Ads

Enhancing the immersive audio experience, Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, has today launched an all-new Bluetooth neckband, Flair XL, to strengthen the celebrated category. Made in India, the latest product is designed for hustlers who want to stay connected and entertained 24*7 without any interruption. It equips the new Environmental Sound Reduction technology for a hassle-free audio interaction between the user and its caller, along with 80 hours of playtime for an unstoppable experience. The neckband is available in four colours: Mist Grey, Burgundy, Jet Black, and Stone Blue, and can be availed for INR 1499. The new Flair XL will be available on Flipkart and GoNoise.com starting today.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Amit Khatri, Co-Founder and MD, Noise, said, “We at Noise believe in empowering consumers with the products which are designed to meet their purpose and the launch of Flair XL is yet another step in that direction. Neck Bands are one of the most preferred products among consumers when it comes to smart audio as they add convenience wrapped with seamless high-quality entertainment. We have a product for every consumer, and Flair XL is made for those who would like to add euphoric moments to their day-to-day life.”

Here’s brief information about Noise Flair XL’s features, design, and benefits:

The stylish, innovative, made-in-India Noise Flair XL will take the user’s calling experience and music sessions to new heights. From attending virtual office meetings to listening to music or podcasts while doing daily chores, Flair XL is developed to heighten even the most basic experience.

Ads

It is equipped with powerful 10mm drivers and Noise’s proprietary technology, Tru BassTM to give bass lovers an enhanced and rich quality for a rich listening experience. The device also boasts Hyper SyncTM technology, which automatically and securely connects the neckband to the most recently paired device immediately as soon as both the earbuds are separated. Furthermore, the Environmental Sound Reduction (ESR)TM technology eliminates background noises to ensure crystal-clear calls and seamless communication, adding to the user’s and caller’s delight.

Apart from the aforementioned features, Flair XL offers up to 80 hours of playtime on a single charge. Users can continue using it for days without fearing the battery running out of juice. Additionally, Flair XL comes with a USB Type-C charging connector, and with just 10 minutes of quick charge, it can last up to 15 hours. Another key element that the new Flair XL features are the IPX5 rating, which makes it sweat and water-resistant. Users can use it for any event, be it outdoor shoots or heavy workout sessions, without worrying about covering the gadget in a plastic bag while using it.

Noise Flair XL offers the latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It ensures instant pairing for those who are always on the go. The neckband’s dual pairing capability allows users to connect to two devices simultaneously. Plus, the low latency is an add-on that makes it certain that they can play games without any lag.