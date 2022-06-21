Noise Labs unveils smart eyewear i1

Ads

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, launched its first pair of smart eyewear ‘i1’, developed under Noise Labs, to deliver a smart, unique, and fashion-forward tech experience to the consumers. A technology and innovation incubator – Noise Labs aims to create first-of-its-kind and ground-breaking products for New Age India and provide the best possible experience.

The Made in India smart eyewear i1 brings a host of features, including a Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation (MEMS) Mic for calling, magnetic Charging, and hands-free voice control, to offer style, comfort and a unique audio experience. With a host of brilliant features, Noise i1 is available at INR 5,999. Consumers can purchase this limited edition device from gonoise.com.

Noise i1 is a product tailored to the needs of people who are always ahead of the curve, whether it’s fashion or technology. It includes a revolutionary guided audio design to ensure that the music flows into your ears. Furthermore, it blocks out the loud noise of the surroundings, allowing you to savour a fully immersive acoustic experience. The device offers over 9 hours of playtime on a single charge. It also has the most recent Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, ensuring that your eyewear connects to your phone as soon as the temples are opened, eliminating the need to unlock your phone and offering excellent sound quality up to 10 metres away from your smartphone. It can deliver 120 minutes of playtime on a 15-minute charge.

Ads

The smart eyewear also features multi-functional touch controls that enable users to accept and reject calls, manage music, and activate the voice assistant. It is a complete package with UVA/B 99% protection against sun rays in sunglasses lenses and changeable blue light filtering transparent lenses for reducing eye strain and providing clear vision when using laptops, etc.

Amit Khatri , Co – Founder of Noise said, “We are proud to introduce Noise i1, the first pair of stylish, smart eyewear, developed in Noise Labs. Keeping an eye on the future, we have designed our smart eyewear to give the purest tech experience to anyone looking for the best- in -class audio experience. We’ve packed it with all the essential features, and this is the next step in giving our users a completely seamless connected experience.”

The state-of-the-art smart eyewear comes with ingress protection IPX4, making it resistant to water splashes. This feature will suit the active, outdoor lifestyle because users can carry it with them without the fear of splashes. It has in-built voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant. The elegant style makes a superb fit for various occasions, such as hiking, driving, golfing, etc.