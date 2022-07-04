Noise launch of ColorFit Pro 4 and ColorFit Pro 4 Max smartwatches

Ads

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, today announced the expansion of its flagship smartwatch portfolio with the launch of ColorFit Pro 4 and ColorFit Pro 4 Max. Designed for the enthusiasts who are seeking to constantly upgrade their quest, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 and Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max will be available for INR 3499 and INR 3999, respectively. The Noise ColorFit Pro 4 brings a significant tech upgrade for the smartwatch users with TruViewTM Display, Digital Crown for flexible functioning, and an advanced Bluetooth Calling Experience. On the other hand, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max equips smart voice assistance with In-built Alexa, a larger dial, and 100 sports modes. Consumers can buy these pioneering ‘Made in India’ smartwatches from Amazon, Myntra, Flipkart, GoNoise, and Offline stores, starting today.

Available at a price of under INR 5000, Noise Colorfit Pro 3, a fitness-focused smartwatch with a slightly larger display and multiple health tracking features, was the best-selling product from Noise. Taking the legacy ahead, the new flagship ColorFit Pro 4 and ColorFit Pro 4 Max are new additions to the flagship series and are in sync with the brand’s mission to equip Indian consumers with the best-in-class new-age wearables.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, and MD, Noise said, “We are pleased to offer our flagship, feature-loaded smartwatches to our customers. These innovative products are designed for people who are constantly looking for an upgrade in life and want only the best of features in their personal devices, which is why flagship products are what they trust the most. Additionally, this is the next step in providing our users with a seamless connected experience. We will continue introducing new products backed by technology and stylish aesthetics to offer our customers the most incredible possible experience.”

Smart Calling and Voice Assistance:



Both come with an exclusive Bluetooth calling feature. One will also be able to receive, reject, and silence calls using the Noise smartwatch. Not just that, the smartwatches allow you to dial and make calls directly from the device and also save the contact on the watch. Its productivity suite includes many features, such as SMS quick replies and smart DND. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max also comes with in-built voice assistants like Alexa, Google Assistant/Siri, users can ask anything to get voice responses to their questions.

With your smartwatch, you may easily set the alarm on your watch. Furthermore, it enables users to set a reminder for a business meeting and even check the stock market update and the weather forecast. Overall, it helps users stay connected as they can check their messages, calls, or notifications on their smartwatch while engaging in other activities like running, cycling, swimming, or any other activity. In addition, Noise ColorFit Pro 4’s Digital Crown features a dynamically scrolling menu and volume adjustment, along with a watch face change that adds a personal touch to the watch.

Exceptional Display for more clarity and sharpness

Available in 8 colours, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 has the proprietary TruView 1.72-inch TFT LCD Display and offers a clear 356*400px resolution. It sports a 60Hz refresh rate display. This is 25% more screen area than the predecessor Noise ColorFit Pro 3. Likewise, available in 5 colours, Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max is integrated with a 1.80-inch TFT LCD display for superior display quality and a sharp 240*285px resolution. Furthermore, it sports a 40Hz refresh rate display and has 33% more screen area than Noise ColorFit Pro 3.

In addition, both watches come with 150+ customizable, and cloud-hosted watch faces so that users can personalize style as per their mood and show off their unique personality, whether at work or while hanging out with friends.

Long Battery Life for unstoppable fun

Noise ColorFit Pro 4 and Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max have a working capacity of 7 days and can run smoothly for up to 7 days after getting 100% charged in one go.

Withstanding sweat and water

Both the Noise ColorFit Pro 4 and Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Max have been designed to withstand water and sweat on the back of Ingression Protection (IP) code 68.

Features focusing on activities and health

Both the smartwatch features 100 sports modes, including running, outdoor sports, hiking, cycling, and indoor sports, to help fitness enthusiasts enhance their game.

Besides this, the device provides a few basic health tracking features, such as continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for blood oxygen level tracking, female cycle tracking, and sleep monitoring and stress monitoring allowing users to monitor health metrics and manage overall wellbeing. Users can also track their fitness progress with a complete health report and performance assessment on the indigenously developed NoiseFit App. These innovative features distinguish these smartwatches as standout products for promoting customers’ health and fitness.