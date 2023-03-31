Noise joins the spirit of IPL with the launch of Noise Premier League; brand’s digital ads to be aired on connected TV

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, is all geared up to revel in the spirit of IPL 2023 that starts today. The brand will run their digital ads, featuring the brand ambassadors, during IPL across the connected TV and digital platforms like Facebook, Google (Youtube). As a strategic effort towards bringing sports and fitness together, Noise has also announced Noise Premier League, where users can play along during IPL by predicting the winners and earning exciting rewards on the NoiseFit app. Simultaneously, NPL will also make accomplishing fitness goals more exciting as users can guess the winners of matches, meet their step count goal, weekly fitness goals and much more to be rewarded with thrilling prizes using Noise coins. The campaign will go live starting today and run through the IPL season.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise said, “Continuously striving to connect with the youth and as a step towards synergising sports with fitness, we at Noise are excited to be reveling in the spirit of the most celebrated sport in the country, Indian Premier League. We are constantly enabling users to optimize their fitness through new initiatives and innovation across wearables and NoiseFit app. We are sure that new age India will indulge in the experience and set new fitness benchmark during the Noise Premier League.”

With exhilarating prizes and offers, consumers will surely be motivated to participate in the challenges present during the Noise Premier League. Joining in the fitness movement that has taken the world by storm, the Noise Premier League is a step towards egging on consumers to continue to focus on their health and fitness goals alongside celebrating the spirit of cricket.

Our Noise Fit app is one of the highly rated applications in fitness and wellness, on app marketplaces. Noise is constantly working towards upgrading the user engagement and experience on the app through new features such as Friends feature where you can workout collaboratively with friends, and Noise Coins, which can be earned by completing your daily health goals, tracking your fitness activity, working out, using watch faces etc. and redeemed to win exciting rewards.