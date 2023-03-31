IKODOO Buds One and Buds Z sale starts on Amazon at a launch price of INR 4,999 & 999 respectively

IKODOO recently made its global debut in India with the launch of two true wireless earbuds – the IKODOO Buds One and IKODOO Buds Z. The earbuds come with impressive features such as 50 dB Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and AI Environment Noise Cancellation, offering premium audio quality. The IKODOO Buds One is priced at an introductory price of INR 4,999, while the IKODOO Buds Z is an affordable option at just INR 999. Both earbuds have a lightweight design and come equipped with AI ENC filters that effectively block external noise during calls. IKODOO is exclusively available on Amazon India, these earbuds are offered at a special launch price for 7 days, starting today. Here’s what you need to know about the newly launched IKODOO Buds One and IKODOO Buds Z.

IKODOO Buds One and IKODOO Buds Z: Price and Availability

IKODOO Buds One and IKODOO Buds Z are priced at INR 4,999 and INR 999 respectively and are up for grabs starting today, March 31, 2021 at 12 noon IST. The TWS will be available for purchase exclusively on Amazon in multiple colour variants

IKODOO Buds One: Key specs and features

IKODOO Buds One is the latest offering in the TWS segment with high-tech features like Wind Noise Reduction, 50 dB ANC, and muchmore. With a stable Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, AI ENC, 27 hours of battery life with wireless charging and 3 microphones for exceptional call quality. Built on a smart anti-wind technology, IKODOO Buds One reduces all the wind noise worries. With the Assistance of the intelligent level 7 anti-wind noise algorithm, IKODOO Buds One allows users to feel the carefree breeze blowing in their face, with only the melodic sounds in their ears. A true legacy of VIFA acoustic craftsmanship, the product is equipped with low-pitched sound enhancement technology and a clearly distinguishable triple-mode.

IKODOO Buds Z: Key specs and features

IKODOO Buds Z offer top-notch sound quality, a lightweight build, and AI ENC filters that effectively block external noise during calls, all at an affordable price. Users can enjoy an immersive three-dimensional soundstage experience. With a battery life of up to 28 hours and fast charging capabilities, these earbuds are perfect for on-the-go individuals who value comfort and affordability. The product comes in three colour variants- White, Black, and Green.