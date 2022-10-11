Noise introduces Next Gen Audio TWS in India; launches IntelliBuds, the second brainchild from Noise Labs

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand introduced Next Gen Audio in India, with the launch of IntelliBuds. Powered by Bragi, Noise IntelliBuds is the second brain child from the brand’s tech incubator, Noise Labs. Developed with a vision to disrupt the TWS segment, the new addition to the portfolio is designed to add a whole new audio experience and change the way consumers interact with their device. Priced at INR 4,999, the Noise IntelliBuds will be available in a black and a white color variant, starting 12 noon – 14th October at GoNoise.com.

Standing tall to Noise Lab’s core objective of introducing futuristic and industry leading innovation to the community, the next gen audio device is set to make India go hands free, by infusing our most natural instincts into innovation. Noise partnered with Bragi, the award-winning inventor and one of the celebrated intellectual property owners of TWS globally, to create IntelliBuds for Next-Gen Audio experience. It introduces industry leading features such as ‘Gesture Control’, ‘Hot Voice Command’, ‘Music Sharing’ directly from earbuds, ‘Transparency Mode’ and ‘Customized Equalizer’ that effortlessly integrates into our lives, for the first time in India.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise said, “We at Noise have been a first mover in bringing technology that builds a benchmark in the industry. Innovation being core to our DNA, we are thrilled to launch our second brainchild from Noise Labs, IntelliBuds, for next-gen audio experience. We have worked with our global partner, Bragi, for months to create a product which would change the way users interact with their devices by making them go hands-free. We are certain that Noise IntelliBuds will echo with every TWS users’ need and will re-invent the TWS space in India.”

The second brainchild from Noise Labs, IntelliBuds is India’s first gesture controlled TWS. They come enabled with an AI neural net which has been rigorously trained for weeks and months to detect and identify intentional nod and shake head movements from unintentional ones after

initial calibration. Consumers can now shake their heads to reject a call or change a music track and nod their heads to accept calls no matter what they’re doing. The device has trained algorithms to work in different situations like standing, sitting, walking, running, and going up or down the stairs.

Another Next Gen Audio feature that Noise IntelliBuds bring, is a unique Hot Voice Command. All you need to do is say – ‘Hey Headphones’ followed by the command – Accept / Reject for incoming calls, Play/ Pause/ Next/ Previous for music, Transparency On/ Off to activate the mode, and Assistant to access the respective features.

Music Sharing among multiple users is another innovative feature. Users can pair secondary IntelliBuds to the primary one without having to connect with the main device (smartphone or laptop, wherever you are consuming media from). All you need to do is press and hold the right bud to activate the music-sharing option on the primary buds and press and hold on the left bud on the secondary buds to activate music receiving.

Another striking feature that has been added to make your life seamless is the Transparency Mode. You can actively use voice commands to turn on the mode when in public or turn it off when not, to cut down on the background disturbance.

For music lovers, we have added a Customized Equalizer to allow them to fine-tune their music-listening experience.

Highlighting the partnership with Noise, Nicholaj Hviid, Founder, Bragi said, “We are looking forward to re-inventing the TWS market and couldn’t have found a better partner than Noise, that offers a wide range of innovative products and has an edge for introducing industry leading innovation. Noise IntelliBuds brings the expertise of both the brands together and we are confident that it will be the next game changing TWS for consumers.

Connected with an Android-compatible app, NoiseFit Smart, the Noise IntelliBuds offer a whole new level of personalization including a remote selfie control and fast mute adding to the overall ease of use. Outfitted with smart battery optimization and InstachargeTM the Noise IntelliBuds gives 9 hr battery on a single charge with 36 hours of playtime. Additionally, they come equipped with HyperSync and a power-packed 600mAh battery.

Noise IntelliBuds was unveiled at a power-packed event amidst industry stakeholders including media friends, analysts, digital creators, and business partners, Where everybody was given a chance to experience the product and engage with company stakeholders. The Next-Gen audio was introduced to the gathering through a futuristic unveiling, leaving the audience awe-struck.