Noise expands its TWS portfolio; launches Buds VS204 with 50 hours of playtime

In an endeavor to expand its portfolio ahead of the festive season, Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, today launched Noise Buds VS204 as the newest addition to the TWS lineup. Designed for daily hustlers looking for a reliable audio experience without going heavy on their pockets, the new Noise Buds VS204 comes with 50 hours of playtime and also equips Environmental Sound Reduction (ESRTM) for an uninterrupted calling experience. Priced at INR 1499, the new TWS will be up for grabs across online channels Flipkart, Amazon and gonoise.com, starting today.

With smart wearables being a part of our everyday life, it is vital to have a product that is available for all-day use and connects seamlessly. Adhering to this requirement, the new Buds VS204 features the brand’s proprietary and industry-leading technology, InstachargeTM, providing 50 hours of total playtime and 10-hour playtime in single charge. Additionally, the device features trademark Hyper SyncTM which automatically and securely connects the buds to the most recently paired device immediately after removing it from the case. Adding on, the Environmental Sound Reduction (ESR)TM technology eliminates background disturbance to ensure crystal-clear calls and seamless communication, adding to the user’s and caller’s delight. Users can now spend time with friends or go to meetings without being concerned about running out of battery.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder and MD, Noise, said “With the vision to introduce products that are a blend of technology, innovation, performance and style, we are excited to announce the addition of Noise Buds VS204 to our diverse portfolio. It fits right for our customers who seek reliable and efficient products at an aspirational price point. As we approach the festive season, we will continue to create groundbreaking products to deliver a seamless and connected experience to our customers”.

The ergonomically designed Noise Buds are equipped with 13mm drivers to deliver a clear and naturally balanced sound. It comes with a USB Type-C charging connector and thanks to IPX4 sweat and water resistance features, users can continue working out and enjoy their favourite music even when it’s raining. Furthermore, wireless earbuds are equipped with Bluetooth 5.3 technology to offer flawless connectivity and smooth transmission at high speed.

Noise earbuds are available in 4 colour variants that are Jet black, Space blue, Mint green & Snow white.