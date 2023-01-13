Noise expands its round calling smartwatch portfolio with the launch of the trendsetting NoiseFit Twist

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, has expanded its round dial calling smartwatch portfolio with the launch of NoiseFit Twist. Designed for the new hustlers, NoiseFit Twist is designed to match the lifestyle needs of the users with an aesthetic design and comes equipped with Tru Sync™ technology that equips a single chip BT calling, ensuring seamless pairing along with advanced calling experience. Noise’s latest round-calling smartwatch is available in five exciting colour variants: Black, Wine, Silver, Midnight Blue, Gold and Pink. The new smartwatch goes live at a price of INR 1,999 and can be availed from today at gonoise.com and Amazon.

The latest trendsetter from Noise sports a stylish 1.38” TFT round display with a resolution of 240*240 pixels and a pixel density of 246 PPI, for an immersive viewing experience. The ultra-modern display also comes equipped with 550 nits of brightness for a strain-free use, adding to its overall contemporary appeal. Additionally, users can now enjoy stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by in-built speakers and microphone. It also allows calling from the dial-pad and access to recent calls log, making it ideal for new-age hustlers who are always on the go.

Commenting on the announcement Amit Khatri, Co-Founder Noise said, “Our endeavor with each launch is to enable consumers with feature-rich and innovative products that also caters to their evolving needs. The NoiseFit Twist does exactly that with its ergonomic design featuring a unique round dial, advanced calling experience and strain-free display, making it an ideal lifestyle companion and a perfect choice for new-age hustlers.”

NoiseFit Twist comes with IP68 water and dust resistance. It has the inbuilt Noise Health Suite, which equips the device to track all vitals like SPO2 levels, heart rate, sleeping and breathing patterns, and activity levels. It also comes with female cycle tracking along with 100 sports modes and 100+ watch faces for overall health monitoring and customized style. The smartwatch gives access to recent call logs and can also store up to 10 contacts through Noise Buzz, making interaction with the device extremely interactive and hassle free.

Technical Specifications