Noise bolsters its Tru SyncTM range with the launch of ColorFit Caliber Buzz

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand, has expanded its Tru SyncTM smartwatch range, with the launch of the Noise ColorFit Caliber Buzz today. Curated to offer a quality no-frills smartwatch experience which is light on the pocket, Noise ColorFit Caliber Buzz comes equipped with a single chip Bluetooth along with a snug strap and unibody finish to ensure a skin-friendly experience. The latest smartwatch is available in four color options: Jet Black, Rose Pink, Midnight Blue and Olive Green and can be availed from gonoise.com and Flipkart at a price range of INR 1,499.

Equipped with Tru SyncTM technology, Noise ColorFit Caliber Buzz comes with single chip Bluetooth v5.3, making it easy to use and pair. Users can now enjoy stable, lag-free calls with lower battery consumption supported by in-built speakers and microphone. Additionally, its snug strap and unibody finish add to the overall ease of use and comfort. The smartwatch offers a call from dial-pad feature and sports a 1.69″ TFT display. Its 7-day battery makes it a perfect companion for people who are always on the go.

Commenting on the announcement Amit Khatri, Co-Founder Noise said, “With every launch we aim to cater to the ever-evolving needs of consumers. Staying in line with this, the ColorFit Caliber Buzz is designed especially for young professionals and college-going students, who are looking for comfort and ease of use without going too heavy on the pocket. The long-lasting battery life, comfortable fit and Tru Sync™ technology make it an ideal watch for the youth.”

The ColorFit Caliber Buzz comes packed with an array of wellness features under Noise Health SuiteTM that can keep a track of all your vitals including heart rate, activity level, SpO2, sleep monitor, stress measurement, breath practice and female cycle tracker. Users can also keep their daily reminders, weather forecast, latest stock updates handy, with the help of its in-built Productivity Suite. The smartwatch offers over 100+ sports modes and 150+ cloud-based watch faces.

ColorFit Caliber Buzz