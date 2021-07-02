Since we are currently in the middle of the pandemic, the need for fitness products especially fitness trackers has increased. ­For sub-INR 5,000 fitness trackers which include smartwatches, there are some set parameters that should be fulfilled.

They should have a robust tracking app, there should be enough tracking modes, the sensor data needs to be accurate, and a Blood oxygen monitor is always welcomed and lastly, the battery life should be pretty good. Now that all the basic parameters have been laid out, we have been testing out the ColorFit Pro 3 by Noise which is a fitness tracker cum smartwatch.

Coming in at INR 4,499, it is placed in a price segment that has some good offerings already. We have been using the ColorFit Pro 3 for roughly two weeks and here’s our full review.

Key Specifications

Display – 1.5-inch LCD

14 tracking modes

Blood Oxygen monitoring

24/7 Heart rate sensor

Bluetooth 5.0

Up to 10 days battery life

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Smartwatch

Charging Cradle

User instruction manual

Design & Display

The smartwatch comes in with an all-plastic build and is available in a bunch of colors and watch strap options. We get to see a typical squarish design that has been popularised by the likes of the Apple Watch and Pebble smartwatches.

You get a bright 1.5-inch LCD panel with a peak brightness of 500nits making it barely legible outdoors under direct sun. Given the price segment that this watch is being offered, we simply cannot expect to see an AMOLED panel. Though the bezels are quite large here, the menu is all black which helps in concealing the actual size of these. The watch gets a 2.5D cover plastic on the display that helps in elevating the overall experience.

There is a single button on the right side that is used to wake up or shut down the watch. The watch gets quick-release straps that are easy to swap with a standard watch strap of a slightly higher quality. On flipping the watch, we get to see the heart rate sensor suite along with a dual-pin charging slot.

Software & Performance

The ColorFit Pro 3 from Noise runs on a Realtime OS (RTOS) which is essentially a stripped-down version of a standard OS, designed for low-powered devices. The watch has a neatly laid out menu wherein you find the 14 fitness tracking modes from running to other heavy workouts. Since the watch gets a 5ATM, it can withstand occasional splashes.

There are some pre-installed watch faces that can be customised up to some extent. Since the ColorFit Pro 3 is not a standalone product, we get a companion app as well on both Android and iOS. The pairing process is simple. Just download the NoiseFit app from the PlayStore/AppStore and follow the steps to pair up the smartwatch. Once paired, you get to see the main menus wherein you get to share your fitness stats and regime with your friends.

You get access to app the historical data, which can be exported to the Google Fit app for a much better analysis. Coming to the performance aspect of this smartwatch, you get 24/7 heart rate monitoring which is standard these days. Along with this, we can measure Blood Oxygen level (SpO2) which is an added advantage during this pandemic.

Moving to sleep and heart rate tracking, the smartwatch registered the sleep quite well and even detected irregular sleep patterns with ease. Heart rate monitoring was a little off though at times when compared to medical-grade equipment, but the SpO2 levels were accurate.

While the battery is not that big, but according to the brand, this will last close to 10 days. In our tests with every possible feature turned on, the smartwatch dropped 40% juice within a couple of days. Judging by our results, it is possible that the claims made by the brand indeed hold up to some extent. It takes around 90 or so minutes to charge completely with less than 10% juice left using the supplied magnetic charger.

Verdict – Should you buy it?

Given the amount of competition in the sub-INR 5,000 price category, the Noise ColorFit Pro 3 holds its ground quite well. It comes with all the basic features that you would need in a product in this category. But we personally don’t consider a smartwatch. According to us, it’s a fitness tracker in the body of a smartwatch.

All the tracking metrics are accurate, but we would have hoped for a much wider fitness tracking suite here. The vibration motor could’ve little stronger, and the display should be brighter by a couple of nits more.