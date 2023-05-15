Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Vista Smartwatch Review

Recently, there has been fierce competition in the smartwatch market. What was once a market with only a few options now includes some locally-made products. One of the brands we have covered extensively is Noise, including their smartwatches and audio products.

Noise has been prominently visible in the budget smartwatch space with new offerings coming each month. Today we will review the Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Vista smartwatch, which we have been using for a little over a week now. It is priced at INR 2,799 and boasts impressive features such as a metal build, comfortable silicon straps, SpO2 monitoring, calling capabilities, and more.

Should you consider the Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Vista as your next smartwatch, let’s find out in our full review.

Key Specifications

Display – 1.78-inch AMOLED

50 tracking modes

Blood Oxygen monitoring

24/7 Heart rate sensor

Bluetooth 5.0

Up to 7 days battery life

Box Contents

A complete list of items you get inside the box:

Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Vista Smartwatch

Charging Cradle

User instruction manual

Design & Display

In the past, we have used round dial smartwatch options from Noise, but this new one stands out among similar offerings. It features a beautiful square dial with a display that has contoured glass, seamlessly blending with the edges. The dial is made of zinc alloy, while the underside is plastic and holds all the sensors. The smartwatch comes in five color choices, each with color-coordinated silicone straps, which is a nice touch.

This new smartwatch has a 1.78-inch AMOLED panel with a 368×448 resolution, which makes the display quite dense. AMOLED technology provides vibrant colors, deep blacks, low power usage, and an Always-on-display feature. The watch has a single button on the right side that can be used to wake the display and navigate the menu. The strap quality has been improved, and quick-release options are available. While the watch can use any 22mm generic strap, we recommend sticking to the provided bands for uniformity. On the back of the watch, there are HR sensors and dual pogo-pins for charging.

Software & Performance

The Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Vista smartwatch utilizes a custom real-time operating system (RTOS) developed by Noise. This is a simplified version of a regular OS, specifically created for low-powered devices, which is also used in other Noise smartwatches. The watch provides support for over 50+ activity tracking modes such as walking, running, cycling, etc. Noise has ensured that the watch comes with no shortage of features, including several pre-installed watch faces and the ability to add more using the companion mobile app. In addition, there are a variety of built-in apps such as a game similar to ‘Flappy Birds’, a calculator, a calendar, a dialer, and an option for sending quick replies on Android.

The setup process for the Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Vista smartwatch is simple and requires minimal effort. You only need to download the NoiseFit app from the PlayStore/AppStore and follow the instructions to pair the smartwatch. The NoiseFit app provides a clear and organized interface with data metrics and menus. The app allows you to access historical data that can be exported to the Google Fit app for better analysis. The watch includes a 24/7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 monitor, stress detection, and more. In the current COVID era, these additional sensors are critical, and they have been implemented effectively in this smartwatch.

During our testing, we observed that the Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Vista smartwatch provides fairly accurate results for both sleep and heart rate tracking. The watch effectively tracked periods of rest and detected irregular sleep patterns with ease. The sensors used for heart rate monitoring, stress detection, and SpO2 monitoring have undergone significant refinement, resulting in accuracy levels of 98% or higher. The battery life on this smartwatch is also impressive. The advertised battery performance matched our actual experience, and we were able to use the watch for approximately 7 days with the 240mAh battery onboard. It took us slightly over 110 minutes to fully charge the watch using the magnetic charger provided.

Verdict

The Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Vista is an affordable smartwatch with an impressive range of features, including SpO2 monitoring, calling capabilities, and activity tracking. Its square dial with contoured glass and five color options make it stand out among other budget smartwatches. The AMOLED panel with always-on display provides vibrant colors and deep blacks. The custom real-time operating system supports over 50+ activity tracking modes, and the NoiseFit app offers a clear interface with historical data export to Google Fit app. With a 7-day battery life and quick charging time, the Noise ColorFit Icon 2 Vista is a smartwatch worth considering for its features, design, and affordability.