Noise brings BT calling to entry level smartwatches with the launch of Colorfit Vivid Call

In an endeavour to make new age technology accessible to a larger audience, Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand today launched its new smartwatch, Noise Colorfit Vivid Call, bringing BT calling feature to entry level smartwatches. A complete package for consumers looking for a compact dial size laced with innovative features, Noise’s 1.69-inch smartwatch is a perfect companion designed to uplift users’ daily lifestyle experience. The smartwatch can be availed from Amazon and gonoise.com starting today, at the price of Rs.1,299.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “In the age of digitization, gadgets are getting smarter and more interactive day by day. At Noise, our core belief of making new age innovation accessible to more and more consumers has been driving us to innovate and upgrade our smart wearables portfolio continuously. The new Noise Colorfit Vivid Call will help us democratize technology even further, allowing new users to usher in a hassle free calling experience.”

An ideal blend of comfort and style, Noise Colorfit Vivid Call, sports a metallic finish and comes with an AI voice assistant compatible with Siri and Google, along with an in-built mic and speaker for an advanced hands- free and hassle-free calling experience. To amplify better viewing experience, the smartwatch comes equipped with 550 nits brightness and 240*280 px resolution that assures great clarity.

The smartwatch comes with a host of productivity and health monitoring features. Not just that, users can choose to call from dial-pad, access recent calls and save upto 10 contacts on watch using Noise Buzz, making interaction with the device extremely seamless. A robust battery that lasts up to 7 days on a single charge, allows consumers to keep pressing ahead without any hassle, and the IP67 water and dust resistance feature makes the watch extremely durable.

The smartwatch comes packed with an array of wellness features under Noise Health SuiteTM that keeps a track of vitals including heart rate, SpO2 and sleep monitor. It also provides users a source of entertainment with the help of its in-built games feature. The Colorfit Vivid Call offers over 100+ sports modes and 100+ watch faces, and can be paired with NoiseFit App to unlock the next level productivity game.

The Noise Colorfit Vivid Call is available in the following color options: Space Blue, Silver Grey, Jet Black, Forest Green, Rose Pink and Deep wine.

Product Specifications

Colorfit Vivid Call