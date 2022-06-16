Noise Buds VS104 with 30 hours playtime launched in India, available at Rs 999 only for today

Noise, India’s leading smart wearable brand, has expanded its offerings with the launch of an innovative and truly “Made in India” Buds VS104. The latest buds are designed for people looking for a stylish and powered-packed audio device to enjoy music on the go.

The Noise Buds VS104 is equipped with 13mm drivers and proprietary technology to offer loud and clear sound so you can enjoy every beat of your music. It also boasts Hyper Sync TM technology, which allows Buds to auto-connect to the last paired device as soon as you open the charging case lid. In addition, deeper, natural bass of audio source material can be sensed over small speaker drivers thanks to psychoacoustic bass enhancement. It will enhance the soothing experiences of the tool that is already experienced by most of the brand’s users.

Coming to battery life, the Buds VS104 promises a 30-hour playtime after getting 100% charged in one go. However, even with 10 minutes of quick charge, the device can last for a whopping 2 hours. It has a USB Type-C charging connector. This ensures that you don’t run out of charge while enjoying your favourite song. This device features the most up-to-date Bluetooth 5.2 wireless connectivity for fast pairing. The wireless earbuds are also IPX5 water-resistant, making them perfect for use during workout sessions.

Gaurav Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, “I am delighted to announce Noise Buds VS104 as another star-studded addition to the list of ingenious and innovative Noise products for new-age customers. With a stellar mix of elite designs and best-in-class audio outputs, the device is a perfect match for customers who are inclined toward new technology and want a wholesome experience. We are confident that this innovative product will gather a stunning reception amongst our customers across the country.”

Apart from that, the earbud comes with Coloured ear tips’ which lends these buds a more playful look and gives options to consumers to mix and match. Noise Buds VS104 will be launched at INR 999; however, this will be the price if consumers buy the product in the first 104 minutes of launch, after which it will be available for INR 1499. Consumers can purchase the pioneering Noise Buds VS104 from Amazon from 16 June 2022. The product will shortly be available on gonoise.com as well.