Noise, a brand that has slowly risen to the ranks in the affordable wearables and audio products has been quite active in the market lately. We have reviewed a number of smartwatches and TWS buds from them in the past and we now have a pair of buds in for review. The new Noise Air Buds Pro is the company’s flagship tws buds that go on sale for a price tag of INR 2,999. For the amount of dough, they promise to offer a lot including ANC.

So, should you pick these over other the competition? Let us find out in our review.

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.0

5.0 Drivers – 10mm Dynamic Drivers

10mm Dynamic Drivers Controls – Touch Controls

Touch Controls Earbud Weight – 3.6g

3.6g Claimed Battery Life – Up to 4 Hours/ Up to 16 hours with the case

Up to 4 Hours/ Up to 16 hours with the case Number of Microphones – 2 (each side)

2 (each side) Rating – IPX5

Package Contents

Noise Air Buds Pro TWS

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB Type C charging cable

Design

Starting with the design, the Air Buds Pro sport a generic design that is very common in ANC-based TWS buds. The case and buds have a glossy finish, and the Air Buds Pro comes in three shades, Black, White, and Green. The whole construction is done in high-quality plastic. The case has a pebble-like design that is seen on Apple AirPods Pro. The lid on the case offers a satisfying click when opening or closing it. The USB-C port used for charging the buds is placed on the back.

Looking at the buds, these have an in-ear design and glossy finish. They have a large housing that carries the drivers and battery while getting a shorter stem to fit the logic board. These are lightweight, coming in at 3.6g each while the case is 35g. These too come with the Noise logo stamped on the stem, no matter which color you go for, this looks out of place.

Performance

The pairing process is simple and the buds get into pairing mode as soon as the lid is opened for the very first time. Since these have ANC and other modes, the setup can be done via the NoiseFit as well. The app is available for both Android and iOS on the respective App stores. The Air Buds Pro’s have 10mm, drivers, on each side that pack a punch. We’ll start off with the call quality because that is one of the important aspects of a pair of TWS. In our limited use, we found the call quality above average at best, and the person on the receiver end was able to make out the voice easily.

The sound stage is balanced for the most part with emphasis on the bass which is quite enjoyed by our Indian audiences. The ANC is decent for the most part, it is not the strongest, given the price that is understandable. There are touch actions associated with ANC using which ANC can be turned on/off without the need of the app. There is also the Transparency mode that was more or less average in our limited usage. We didn’t really notice any static or White noise present, which is quite common on TWS units with ANC. The touch-sensitive areas are sized well, and the touch commands work as intended.

Talking about the battery life, the Noise Air Buds Pro has average battery stats. During our tests with the ANC turned off and the volume set to 50%, we managed to get a little over 3 ½ hours of use out these. The case further adds 3 charge cycles. With the ANC turned on and volume set to 50%, the buds lasted for 3 hours. This puts them neck to neck in battery stats to leading ANC capable TWS buds in this price segment.