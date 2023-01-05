Nikon is developing the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S and NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8

Nikon India Private Ltd. is pleased to announce the development of the NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S, a fast mid-telephoto prime lens, and the NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8, a slim wide-angle prime lens, for the full-frame/FX-format mirrorless cameras for which the Nikon Z mount has been adopted.

The NIKKOR Z 85mm f/1.2 S is part of the S-Line* NIKKOR Z lens series, and realises both superior rendering performance and large, and beautiful bokeh. It expands possibilities for users capturing portraits in areas such as weddings and fashion.

The NIKKOR Z 26mm f/2.8 achieves outstanding slimness and lightness, as well as high rendering performance, making it an ideal lens for advanced amateur photographers who take their camera everywhere so as not to miss a moment.

Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.