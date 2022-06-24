Nikon India announces a new experience zone in Noida

Ads

Nikon India, a 100% subsidiary of Nikon Corporation, leaders in imaging technology, inaugurated a new experience zone in the electronic city Noida- Camera Boutique at G.I.P. Mall, Sector-38A. The zone was inaugurated by Mr. Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India, and Mr. Jitender Chugh, Senior Vice President Imaging, Nikon India. With the launch of this 40th experience zone in North, Nikon aims to highlight its commitment and support to the photography community while making its unique product portfolio easily accessible to consumers.

The new experiential zones in Noida will enable reaching a vast network of photography enthusiasts, professionals, hobbyist, and artists to enable seamless access to the complete range of Nikon products, including the Mirrorless Series, DSLR cameras, COOLPIX range, lenses, accessories, and Sport Optics Range at a one-stop-shop. These zones will also host special technical support for all professional photographers.

We are delighted to announce the launch of yet another flagship experience zone in the Noida, NCR region of India for our valuable consumers. The new Nikon Experience Zone aims to promote the accessibility of our latest products for photography enthusiasts. Noida is known to be an emerging film city attracting large interest from youth, with today’s announcement, the consumers will now find an array of Nikon equipment that has changed the photography spectrum worldwide. Our goal is to amplify our brand presence PAN India by delivering a delightful and immersive experience in the realm of photography”. said Mr. Sajjan Kumar, Managing Director, Nikon India

Ads

Noida is a strategic location to connect with a diverse set of photography enthusiast and artists. With Nikon Experience Zones, company aims to provide consumers across India with a distinctive “touch and feel” experience, aspires to connect with young millennials and empower them to pursue creative opportunities that embody innovation and imagination.