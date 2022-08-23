nfinix launched HOT 12 with 6000mAh battery goes on sale from August 23 on Flipkart

Ads

The wait for Infinix’s promising new entrant HOT 12 finally ends. Powered by a massive battery capacity, the all-rounder device by the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group goes on sale from August 23 on Flipkart. Priced at INR 9499, the smartphone features a big & smooth screen, mammoth battery, and significant storage space for the new-age users to enjoy an uninterrupted entertainment experience.

Price SBI Offer Offer Price INR 9499 INR 750 INR 8749

HOT 12 sports a big 6.82” Drop Notch display with HD+ resolution, 90 Hz Refresh Rate & 180 Hz Touch Sampling rate, making the device supremely smooth during long hours of gameplay with less eye fatigue. Along with the big screen, the smartphone also has one of the brightest displays in the category of 460 NITS with 1500:1 contrast ratio for a superior visual experience. The colourful viewing experience of the device is backed by a powerful audio experience enabled by the DTS Surround Sound speaker for maximum audio output.

It also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back panel and a Face Unlock feature for enhanced phone security and data stored in the device. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 processor with a highly efficient 12nm production process, HOT 12 comes with 64GB internal storage backed by up to 7GB RAM (4 GB LPDDR4x RAM and an additional 3GB virtual RAM). It also has a dedicated memory card slot, which is expandable up to 256GB.

Supported by a 6000mAh battery powerhouse. HOT 12 gives a standby time of 63 days. Users can turn on the Ultra Power Mode via Power Marathon Tech and enjoy up to 25% of battery life on the device. Powered by 18W fast charging, the battery allows users to go about their daily routines without worrying about frequently charging their phones. Hot 12 is equipped with a 50MP triple rear camera with QUAD-LED flash, 2MP Depth Camera and AI lens. It has a fully loaded video camera with multiple category-first features like Time-lapse video recording mode, FHD video recording, and Slow Motion video mode, allowing users to capture videos. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8MP wide selfie camera with AI Beauty mode and a Dual LED flash that captures wide selfies and Time-lapse videos.