Infinix’s latest Smart 6 HD specs leaked: Expected to have a 6.6” HD+ screen and a massive 5000mAh battery

Ads

infinix, the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Group, is going to launch another smartphone in its mass-favourite SMART series. Some leaked specifications make us assume that the phone might sport a 6.6” HD+ screen. First-time smartphone users can rejoice as it will give them an engaging viewing experience.

The leaked images also reveal that a massive 5000mAh Battery will back the device to power long hours of content consumption.

Expected to come in three exciting colour variants: Aqua Sky, Origin Blue and Force Black, the smartphone will be unveiled in the coming weeks and it looks like a promising device for those switching to their first smartphones.

Ads