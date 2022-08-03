Buy the Infinix Smart 6 Plus at Flipkart for only Rs. 7999 starting today

Ads

The wait for the much-awaited pocket-friendly smartphone with a massive screen and storage is over. SMART 6 Plus, the newest offering by Infinix – the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION Groupfrom itsvalue-driven Smart series, finally goes on sale on Flipkart from August 3. Focusing on the key essentials like Big Screen, Big Battery and Bigger storage, the device sports a 6.82” HD+ screen, which is the biggest in the segment, to ensure an engaging viewing experience for the users. The smartphone has threeattractive colour variants: Tranquil Sea Blue, Miracle Black, and Crystal Violet.

Priced at INR 7999, the all-new SMART 6 Plus comes with a massive 6.82” Drop notch screen with HD+ resolution and 500 NITS of brightness to make the images and videos look bright and colourful. The device is the most reasonably-priced smartphone with 64GB storage backed by an in-built 3GB LPDDR4X GB RAM and an additional 3GB virtual RAM that can be extended. This means that users will not have to wait for them to launch and can immediately multitask between the apps.

Powered by Helio G25processor, SMART 6Plus comeswith a pre-installed Android Go feature. This improves the app start-up time by almost 15%, offers 900MB of more storage to the users apart from the 64 GB and frees up to 270 MB of the device’s RAM, allowing download of 3-4 more apps including heavier ones. Upgraded with the latest Android 12, the device ensuresextra privacy with a dedicated Fingerprint sensor/ Face unlock feature.

Ads

SMART 6 Plus features an 8MP dual rear camera with a first-in-segment dual LED flash. The smartphone sports a 5MP selfie camera with f/1.8 aperture and a dedicated LED flash under the display. The deviceis backed by a 5000 mAh battery, supported by the power marathon feature that enhances its battery life by 25%.