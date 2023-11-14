Next iPad Pro Likely to Feature OLED Display: Here’s What We Know

The next generation of iPad Pro is expected to undergo a significant upgrade, with Apple reportedly set to replace the current LCD display with an OLED panel. This move would bring the iPad Pro in line with the company’s latest iPhone models, which have all adopted OLED technology in recent years.

Key Highlights:

Apple is reportedly planning to switch to OLED displays for its next-generation iPad Pro models.

OLED displays offer several advantages over LCD displays, including deeper blacks, higher contrast ratios, and wider viewing angles.

The move to OLED could also pave the way for other improvements, such as a thinner and lighter design.

What We Know So Far

According to a report from Bloomberg, Apple has already begun testing OLED panels for the iPad Pro. The company is reportedly working with Samsung, its primary supplier of OLED displays for iPhones.

The report also claims that Apple is planning to use a new type of OLED panel that is specifically designed for tablets. This panel is said to be more durable and have a longer lifespan than the OLED panels currently used in smartphones.

Potential Benefits of OLED

The switch to OLED could bring several benefits to the iPad Pro. OLED displays offer deeper blacks, higher contrast ratios, and wider viewing angles compared to LCD displays. This means that images and videos will look more vibrant and lifelike on the iPad Pro.

In addition, OLED displays are also thinner and lighter than LCD displays. This could allow Apple to make the next iPad Pro even thinner and lighter than the current model.

Paving the Way for Further Improvements

The move to OLED could also pave the way for other improvements to the iPad Pro. For example, Apple could use the extra space saved by the thinner OLED panel to add a larger battery or other components.

The company could also use the improved display quality to enhance the iPad Pro’s augmented reality (AR) capabilities. OLED displays are better suited for AR applications than LCD displays, as they can provide a more immersive and realistic experience.

Apple is reportedly planning to switch to OLED displays for its next-generation iPad Pro models. OLED displays offer several advantages over LCD displays, including deeper blacks, higher contrast ratios, and wider viewing angles. The move to OLED could also pave the way for other improvements, such as a thinner and lighter design.