Next Gen Audio TWS, Noise IntelliBuds goes on sale today

Noise, India’s leading connected lifestyle tech brand launched Next Gen Audio, Noise IntelliBuds in India on Monday, 10th Oct. Powered by Bragi, Noise IntelliBuds, the second brainchild from the brand’s tech incubator, Noise Labs, goes on sale starting 12 noon today and can be availed from GoNoise.com. Priced at INR 4,999, the Noise IntelliBuds is developed with a vision to disrupt the TWS segment by changing the way users interact with their devices.

The next gen audio device, Noise IntelliBuds is set to make India go hands free, by infusing our most natural instincts into innovation. India’s first gesture controlled TWS introduces industry leading features such as ‘Gesture Control’, ‘Hot Voice Command’, ‘Music Sharing’ directly from earbuds, ‘Transparency Mode’ and ‘Customized Equalizer’. They come enabled with an AI neural net which has been rigorously trained for weeks and months to detect and identify intentional nod and shake head movements from unintentional ones after initial calibration.

Connected with an Android-compatible app, NoiseFit Smart, the Noise IntelliBuds offer a whole new level of personalization including assistant, remote selfie control and fast mute adding to the overall ease of use. Outfitted with smart battery optimization and InstachargeTM the Noise IntelliBuds gives 9 hr battery on a single charge with 36 hours of playtime.