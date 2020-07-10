The Vivo X50 series is the next big thing that is forthcoming from the company. Vivo said the biggest USP of the new X50 series is going to be camera performance than anything else and boasts of some nice camera specs as well.

To begin with, its three models that make up the V50 range and comprises of the base X50, the X50 Pro and the top notch X50 Pro+. The phones were already expected in India for some time though we seem to have a firm launch date now – July 16 that a Twitter leaker claimed will be when the X50 series is getting launched in India.

[ Exclusive ] Vivo X50 Series Launching in India Soon. All Three Models Are Launching Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro & Vivo X50 Pro+

May Be Launching On July 16

-Introductory Offer

•Upto ₹4,000 Cashback On HDFC & ICICI Bank Cards

•Free V-Shield insurance

•Vivo TWS Neo For ₹3990 pic.twitter.com/Yr2BRgqJrI — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 8, 2020

Another unique aspect of the X50 series is its gimball feature for better camera stabilization. The rest of the features include a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED curved display for the X50 and X50 pro models. The display will be making up 92.6 percent of the frontage, which is quite impressive. The X50 Pro will justify is Pro badging, among others, with its support for HDR10+ technology.

Also, its the mid-range Snapdragon 765G SoC that would be powering the X50 series, with Adreno 620 GPU taking care of graphics files. The phone will have a max of 8 GB RAM and will be running the Android 10 based Funtouch OS 10.5 UI. Also, with the SD 765G processor at the helm, the phone is going to 5G ready right away.

Meanwhile, both the models will have a quad camera setup at the rear, with the 48 MP Sony IMX598 being the primary sensor. Then there is going to be a 13 MP Samsung S5K3L6 sensor, and a pair of 8 MP sensors for ultra wide angle and telephoto shots. A 32MP Samsung GD1 sensor at the front will be the selfie shooter. The top-end X50 Pro+, however, is expected to be one up in having 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 as the primary sensor.

Battery strength is expected to be of 4,200 mAh on the X50 and 4,315 mAh on the X50 Pro. As for its price, expect the range to be fielded in the same segment as the OnePlus Nord.