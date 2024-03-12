New Surface Devices on the Horizon: Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10

Recent leaks and benchmarks suggest Microsoft is gearing up to unveil its latest additions to the Surface family: the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10. Expected to launch in Spring 2024, these devices are set to feature cutting-edge technology, including new AI-powered chips and significant design improvements, marking one of the biggest refreshes in the Surface line in years.

Key Highlights:

Launch expected in Spring 2024.

Options for Intel 14th-gen “Meteor Lake” CPUs and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chips.

Introduction of AI capabilities with new chips tailored for the next version of Windows.

Notable design changes, including more ports, a haptic touchpad, and a new Copilot button.

Display improvements for both models, with the Surface Pro 10 possibly featuring a brighter display and new anti-reflective coating.

Microsoft is anticipated to offer a choice between Intel’s new Core Ultra mobile CPUs, emphasizing power efficiency, and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chips, designed to deliver peak PC performance with significantly less power consumption. This move follows Microsoft’s strategy of integrating Qualcomm-powered versions as the base model for its Surface devices, starting with the Surface Pro 9, and discontinuing the ARM-based Surface Pro X line.

The upcoming devices are reported to be equipped with new AI-powered chips, making them the first in the Surface line to be branded as next-gen AI PCs. These chips are not only expected to enhance performance but also to introduce a range of AI functionalities tailored for Windows’ next iteration, codenamed Hudson Valley. The Surface Laptop 6 is particularly rumored to see major design updates including more connectivity options and an updated display with rounded corners and thinner bezels.

The upcoming Surface devices, Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10, are rumored to be at the forefront of Microsoft’s innovation, introducing next-generation AI capabilities and efficiency improvements. The inclusion of Intel’s 14th-gen Meteor Lake CPUs alongside Qualcomm’s Snapdragon X Elite chips promises a significant leap in performance. These chips are designed to cater to different user needs, with Intel focusing on power efficiency and advanced AI workloads, and Qualcomm offering an unprecedented balance of performance and battery life, potentially redefining the expectations for Windows on ARM PCs.

The Surface Laptop 6 is expected to feature notable design changes, including a more diverse range of ports, a haptic touchpad for enhanced tactile feedback, and a Copilot button, possibly hinting at new productivity or accessibility features. Furthermore, design tweaks such as rounded corners, thinner bezels, and a potential increase in display size from 13.5 to 13.8 inches for the smaller model, while retaining the 15-inch display for the larger variant, indicate a sleeker, more modern aesthetic. The Surface Pro 10, while maintaining a focus on minor design adjustments, is rumored to boast a brighter display with new anti-reflective coating, improvements that could significantly enhance the user experience in various lighting conditions.

Both the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are being developed with commercial customers in mind, potentially retaining last year’s designs but incorporating the new Intel chips and other. Despite the departure of Surface inventor Panos Panay from Microsoft, the tech giant seems committed to innovating its Surface lineup with these latest devices potentially setting new standards for Windows on ARM PCs.

As the launch date approaches, more details about these devices are likely to emerge, offering a clearer view of what to expect from the next generation of Surface products.