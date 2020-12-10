The Taiwan based semiconductor company MediaTek announced it is collaborating with several smartphone brands in India to launch 5G phones in the country powered by the 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipsets. The company said the new Dimensity 800U processors offer dual 5G SIM support to allow for the highest quality voice calling with VoNR from each of the SIM connections.

MediaTek said the Dimensity 800U chipset comes integrated with 5G modem featuring the company’s 5G UltraSave tech. This, the chipmaker said, will provide for download speeds to the tune of 2.3 Gbps while being extremely frugal on battery power. MediaTek said the ‘U’ in 800U stands for Ultra Connected.

Another standout feature of the MediaTek chipset is its 5G-CA (2CC 5G Carrier Aggregation) that makes it one-up over the competition. This ensures higher levels of performance ‘and a seamless handover between two 5G connection areas across a coverage layer, where users receive over 30 percent greater throughput layer coverage compared to chips without CA.’

All of this will lead to the roll-out of the first 5G enabled phones in India powered by a MediaTek processor. Also, the new Dimensity 800U processors have been designed to introduce 5G feature in the mid-tier phone segment, with the first such phones expected to be ready for launch by January 2021 itself.

Among the smartphone features that the Dimensity 800U chipset will offer include support for the primary camera of up to 64 MP resolution along with a max quad-camera arrangement. The chipset also comes integrated with APU and ISP to support advanced AI-enabled features that enhance camera functions.

The chipset will also support 120 Hz FHD+ displays. Plus, there is going to be support for HDR10+ while the integrated MediaTek MiraVision PQ engine with HDR optimization takes the video viewing experience to the next level.

These apart, the 800U chipset also supports voice wakeup and dual-mic noise reduction technology. This will lower standby power consumption of a voice assistant; besides also ensures the voice assistant is able to make out your voice even in noisy environments as well.

MediaTek however isn’t divulging which smartphone it is collaborating with and such.